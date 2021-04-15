Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2021

Ulema condemn TLP’s violent protests

Syed Kalbe AliPublished April 15, 2021 - Updated April 15, 2021 08:02am
This file photo shows Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi, special representative of the prime minister on religious harmony and Middle East. — File
This file photo shows Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi, special representative of the prime minister on religious harmony and Middle East. — File

ISLAMABAD: Clerics from various schools of thought have condemned the extremely violent way of protest adopted by the workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

While ulema have advised the authorities to devise a strategy to handle such situations with care in future, they also called upon the religious organisations to play a constructive role in finalising a code of conduct for protests by any aggrieved party, mainly the religious groups.

The religious scholars from different schools of thought on Wednesday issued statements denouncing the violent protests by the TLP workers and some even described it as “inhumane” and “un-Islamic”.

Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi, special representative of the prime minister on religious harmony and Middle East, while criticising the TLP protests, said: “There was no need for the aggressive protests, especially after the commencement of Ramazan.”

Maulana Raghib Naeemi of Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, said that instead of blocking roads and staging sit-ins, such gatherings should disperse after registering their protest over an issue.

Allama Iftikhar Naqvi, a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology, condemned the attitude of the French president on the issue of blasphemous caricatures. “But the TLP leaders’ attitude of staging violent protests in the country too is condemnable.”

Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council narrated the example of his own organisation which organised peaceful protests.

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, secretary general of the Shia Ulema Council, said that all sides had to act responsibly.

Abdul Khubair Azad, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Syed Amin-ul-Hasnat, Dr Pir Ali Raza Bukhari, Qazi Abdul Qadeer Khamosh, Maulana Asad Zakarya Qasmi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari and others also condemned the violence.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
asad
Apr 15, 2021 09:12am
he is on government payroll so his condemnation has no value it is just a point of view of government,.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Diverging paths
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Diverging paths

It seems that Imran Khan is feeling the pain of the adjustment that he has had to undertake.
Judging the judges
15 Apr 2021

Judging the judges

In the end, like Joan of Arc, they were made to pay with their blood.
People to people
Updated 15 Apr 2021

People to people

By facilitating access, the governments of India and Pakistan can start to build trust and understanding between the two publics.
Hostage to extremism
Updated 14 Apr 2021

Hostage to extremism

Once again, the TLP has succeeded in bringing the administration to its knees.

Editorial

Afghanistan exit
Updated 15 Apr 2021

Afghanistan exit

Afghanistan has suffered for decades as powerful local players have refused to compromise and have insisted on hogging power.
15 Apr 2021

New census

EARLIER this week, the Council of Common Interests approved the controversial National Population and Housing ...
15 Apr 2021

With no place to go

No matter where one looks, one can’t escape the heartrending sight of scores of children of all ages begging, ...
TLP protests
Updated 14 Apr 2021

TLP protests

For the good of the country, and its image as a nation where extremism has no place, such groups must be strictly reined in.
14 Apr 2021

PPP’s formal exit

THE PPP’s formal resignation from all offices of the PDM comes as no surprise after weeks of tension and public...
14 Apr 2021

Natanz attack

AS the P5+1 and Iran try to breathe life back into the JCPOA, as the nuclear deal is officially known, it appears...