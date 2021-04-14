Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2021

Nato forces to leave together from Afghanistan by September 11

ReutersPublished April 14, 2021 - Updated April 14, 2021 05:11pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a news conference at Nato's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. — Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a news conference at Nato's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. — Reuters

A coalition of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato)-led troops in Afghanistan will leave the country in coordination with a planned US withdrawal by September 11, Washington’s top diplomat said on Wednesday, ahead of a formal announcement of the end of two decades of fighting.

Around 7,000 non-US forces from mainly Nato countries, but also from Australia, New Zealand and Georgia, outnumber the 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan but still rely on US air support, planning and leadership for their training mission.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels that it was time for Nato allies to make good on its mantra that allies went into Afghanistan together and would leave together.

“I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (Nato) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together,” Blinken said in a televised statement at Nato headquarters.

“We will work very closely together in the months ahead on a safe, deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan,” Blinken said, standing alongside Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg,

Nato foreign and defence ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference.

A senior Nato diplomat told Reuters that no ally was expected to oppose US President Joe Biden’s formal announcement, expected later on Wednesday, for a complete US withdrawal of troops by Sept 11.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wit and wisdom
Updated 14 Apr 2021

Wit and wisdom

Warmth and gregariousness came naturally to him.

Editorial

TLP protests
Updated 14 Apr 2021

TLP protests

For the good of the country, and its image as a nation where extremism has no place, such groups must be strictly reined in.
14 Apr 2021

PPP’s formal exit

THE PPP’s formal resignation from all offices of the PDM comes as no surprise after weeks of tension and public...
14 Apr 2021

Natanz attack

AS the P5+1 and Iran try to breathe life back into the JCPOA, as the nuclear deal is officially known, it appears...
Reform after Daska
Updated 13 Apr 2021

Reform after Daska

Electoral malpractice generates instability and delegitimises the mandate of the winner, triggering one crisis after another.
13 Apr 2021

Reinstating LGs

THE PTI government in Punjab is sending confused and conflicting signals to people when it comes to the critical...
13 Apr 2021

Remembering I.A. Rehman

THE quest for a progressive society in Pakistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours, suffered a big setback in...