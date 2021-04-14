Rangers, police begin clearing TLP protesters from roads in different cities

Law enforcement agencies and officials on Wednesday moved to clear Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists from roads in different cities of the country as protests entered a third day.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government will deal with an iron fist with those who take the law into their own hands, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the law and order situation, he directed law enforcement agencies to ensure the writ of the state at all costs.

He said that motorways, GT Road and other roads have been cleared for traffic, adding that Pakistan Rangers have done an excellent job in collaborating with the police and the administration in this regard.

The TLP is protesting against the arrest of their leader Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week and blasphemous caricatures published in France. They have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from that country banned.

The government had reached an agreement with the TLP on Nov 16 to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. As the Feb 16 deadline neared, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

On Sunday, the party chief, in a video message, had asked the TLP workers to be ready to lunch the long march if government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.

Police had swooped on Rizvi at around 2pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore on Monday where he had gone to attend a funeral. Outraged, the TLP had issued a call for countrywide protests.

Islamabad

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that all roads in the capital, including exit and entry points, were clear for traffic.

A heavy police contingent was also deployed in Bhara Kahu and Faizabad while all roads leading to the French embassy were blocked.

Lahore

In Lahore, roads were opened for traffic from Thokar Niaz Baig, Shahdara Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Shahkam Chowk, Mul Pulli, Barki R/O and Aryan Pind.

However, Karol Ghati, Bhatta Chowk, Kamahan Road, Chungi Amar Sadu, Yatreem Khana and Shahdara remained blocked till the filing of this report.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the restoration of law and order in the province.

"Most of the roads in the province have been reopened. The police, administration and law enforcement agencies are performing their duties," he said, paying tribute to their services.

He stated that the government was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against those violating the law. "We will not allow anyone to damage public or private property. Violence and rioting will not be tolerated," he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those breaking the law and disturbing law and order.

A senior Lahore police official, speaking to Dawn on the condition on anonymity, said that 100 TLP workers had been arrested so far.

In Jhelum, police cleared GT Dina Road after conducting a joint operation and arrested TLP workers. The road was opened for traffic on both sides, a police spokesperson said, adding that officials also arrested those who took the law into their own hands.

In Kharian, police registered two separate cases against TLP workers for blocking roads and interfering in the state's affairs. More than 50 people have been named in the FIR while 25 unidentified culprits have also been identified.

In Nankana Sahib, traffic was restored on the Lahore-Jaranwala Road.

In Chunian, a clash between police officials and TLP workers left a DSP and a SHO injured. Several injured TLP workers were also shifted to the hospital. Reportedly, TLP supporters have blocked Multan Road and Malanwala Bypass resulting in cars being stuck for miles.

Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police said that Hub River Road and the Northern Bypass had been opened for traffic, adding that the protest had finished.

"Please drive carefully," the statement said.

4 more people killed

A day earlier, four people were killed, hundreds of protesters and policemen were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and booked for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocking main roads and highways.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday had decided to deploy Pakistan Rangers in all major cities of the country during the holy month of Ramazan to maintain law and order and resolved that the present government would not succumb to any pressure of the TLP.

“Every group has a right of protest and we are ready to hold talks with TLP,” said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry at a post-cabinet meeting press conference.

Responding to a query, the minister said the government was ready to sit with the TLP but would not take any dictation from any group. He said the government would not allow any group to take law into its own hand.