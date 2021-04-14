Dawn Logo

India, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as Covid cases soar

ReutersPublished April 14, 2021 - Updated April 14, 2021 09:13am
DEVOTEES gather on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.—Reuters
NEW DELHI: India is to fast-track emergency approvals for Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots.

The move, which will drop the need for companies to do small, local safety trials for their vaccines before seeking emergency approval, follows the world’s biggest surge in cases in the country this month.

India has the biggest vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world and had exported tens of millions of doses before its own demand skyrocketed and led to a shortage in some states.

Its need for imports would be a blow to dozens of poor countries that had relied on the country to run their inoculation drives.

India’s health ministry said vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation or authorities in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan “may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial”.

“If any of these regulators have approved a vaccine, the vaccine is now ready to be brought into the country for use, manufacture and fill-and-finish,” Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official, told a news conference.

“We hope and we invite the vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others ... to be ready to come to India as early as possible.” Pfizer said it would work towards bringing its vaccine to India after withdrawing its application in February.

India has administered more than 108 million doses, sold more than 54.6 million vaccine doses abroad and gifted more than 10 million to partner countries. It is currently using the AstraZeneca shot and a homegrown vaccine for its own immunisation drive, and this week approved Russia’s Sputnik V shot for emergency use.

Since April 2, India has reported the world’s highest daily tallies of infections, exceeding 100,000 for the first time last week. It reported 161,736 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 13.7 million. Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058.

The jump in infections, for which Health Minister Harsh Vardhan acknowledged widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction, has prompted calls for the government to cancel huge public events.

But hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are set to bathe in the Ganges river on Wednesday, the third key day of the weeks-long Kumbh Mela — or pitcher festival.

Nearly a million bathed in the Ganges on Monday in the belief that its waters would wash away their sins. More than 100 tested positive for Covid-19 in random testing of around 18,000 attendees, media said.

Similar concerns of a spike in cases were sparked by mass election rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and opposition groups during polls in four states and one federally run region.

At one rally in the eastern state of West Bengal, a key political prize, Home Minister Amit Shah posted Twitter pictures of meetings with crowds of supporters while unmasked.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2021

Comments (10)
Taimur
Apr 14, 2021 09:16am
They want to buy vaccines that fare better against the new mutations.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 14, 2021 09:32am
So the vaccine India made is a lemon , it does not protect against mutations.
Reply Recommend 0
Aisha
Apr 14, 2021 09:35am
Another blunder by Modi. He now begs for vaccines which could have been avoided had he chosen his own citizens health over monetary benefits early on.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 14, 2021 09:44am
India cases 169000 and no second dose for many people. Indian government again have no idea what to do
Reply Recommend 0
A
Apr 14, 2021 09:45am
India has second largest population of the world where many must go out to earn. Exports will be restricted in favour of domestic consumption. World can not hate China less. Chinese virus has destroyed many nations. More countries will be in debt which will be paid by countries resources and future of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Apr 14, 2021 09:51am
@Farooq, but all this time you said India is just manufacturing the British AZ..now you say it is Indian vaccine???
Reply Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Apr 14, 2021 09:53am
@Aisha, don’t worry the day is not far when Pakistanis will line up to take vaccines out of a box with Indian flag on it!
Reply Recommend 0
Trader-JK
Apr 14, 2021 10:06am
Which three countries have the most polio cases?
Reply Recommend 0
Trader-GK
Apr 14, 2021 10:07am
Too much international demand for your products is a good problem to have.
Reply Recommend 0
Trader-SK
Apr 14, 2021 10:08am
The vaccine you get under the aid programs will say “Made in India”.
Reply Recommend 0

