Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2021

First fast in Pakistan on Wednesday as Ramazan moon sighted

SirajuddinPublished April 13, 2021 - Updated April 13, 2021 08:06pm
Ramazan moon as seen in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Ramazan moon as seen in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members look for the Ramazan moon. — Photo by author
Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members look for the Ramazan moon. — Photo by author

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday evening that the Ramazan moon has been sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the committee in Peshawar, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the crescent was sighted in Karachi, Lahore, Malakand and other areas.

"The first day of fasting in Ramazan will be tomorrow, April 14, Wednesday," he said.

Azad added that crowds in various areas of the country had spotted the moon.

He said the moon-sighting announcement made from Peshawar had sent a "message of unity" for the country, adding that the committee had held meetings with ulemas from across Pakistan to create consensus for three months.

"It is a moment of blessing that the entire nation will fast together," he said.

In other countries, Muslims began marking Ramazan with communal prayers on Tuesday in a socially distanced contrast to the empty mosques of a year ago when the holy month coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 cases are spiking in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, but vaccines are being administered and the government is loosening restrictions. Mosques were allowed to open for Ramazan prayers with strict health protocols in place, and with malls and cafes open, passers-by could again see curtains shielding the sight of food from people fasting.

Neighbouring Muslim-majority Malaysia also eased its restrictions, including last year’s ban on Taraweeh and allowing popular open-air bazaars selling food, drinks and clothes.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imad
Apr 13, 2021 07:48pm
Ramazan Greetings to entire Muslim Ummah. May we abstain from sins and greed the whole year. Ameen
Reply Recommend 0
KH
Apr 13, 2021 08:00pm
Ramazan Mubarak to all.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Karachi development
Updated 13 Apr 2021

Karachi development

Our planners must learn that infrastructure and services are essential to economic progress.
The government’s emerging traits
Updated 12 Apr 2021

The government’s emerging traits

Frequent bureaucratic changes signify a whimsical way of governing and reflect knee-jerk reactions to the criticism of the day.

Editorial

Reform after Daska
Updated 13 Apr 2021

Reform after Daska

Electoral malpractice generates instability and delegitimises the mandate of the winner, triggering one crisis after another.
13 Apr 2021

Reinstating LGs

THE PTI government in Punjab is sending confused and conflicting signals to people when it comes to the critical...
13 Apr 2021

Remembering I.A. Rehman

THE quest for a progressive society in Pakistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours, suffered a big setback in...
Pakistan-India peace
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan-India peace

Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.
12 Apr 2021

Child abuse

IN its annual report, the NGO Sahil found that there has been a 4pc increase in documented cases of major crimes...
12 Apr 2021

New tax chief’s task

THE FBR got a new chairman on Friday. Asim Ahmed, a senior IRS officer who was serving as the Board’s IT member...