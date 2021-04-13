Biden sends Ramazan greetings, says his govt will protect rights and safety of all people

As Muslims in America prepared to hold their first fast of the holy month on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their greetings to those observing Ramazan in a statement that touched upon the Muslim community's contribution to the country as well difficulties faced by its members.

"Jill and I send our warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world. Ramadan Kareem," said the US president in a statement.

"As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing.

"Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope."

Joe Biden spoke about how Muslim Americans have enriched the United States since its founding. "They are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build. Today, Muslims are leading in our efforts to fight Covid-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers.

"They are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice."

The president acknowledged that Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes. "This prejudice and these attacks are wrong. They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith. And my administration will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people."

"On my first day as President, I was proud to end the shameful Muslim travel ban, and I will continue to stand up for human rights everywhere, including for Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Burma, and Muslim communities all over the world," he said.

"As we remember those who we have lost since last Ramadan, we are hopeful for brighter days ahead. The Holy Quran reminds us that 'God is the light of the heavens and earth', who leads us out of darkness to the light. Although our White House festivities will be held virtually this Ramazan, Jill and I look forward to resuming the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year, inshAllah."