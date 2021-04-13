Muslims open Ramazan with social distanced prayers, vaccines

Muslims began marking Ramazan with communal prayers on Tuesday in a socially distanced contrast to the empty mosques of a year ago when the holy month coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 cases are spiking in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, but vaccines are being administered and the government is loosening restrictions. Mosques were allowed to open for Ramazan prayers with strict health protocols in place, and with malls and cafes open, passers-by could again see curtains shielding the sight of food from people fasting.

Neighbouring Muslim-majority Malaysia also eased its restrictions, including last year’s ban on Taraweeh and allowing popular open-air bazaars selling food, drinks and clothes to open.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas announced in a televised address Monday evening that the new Ramazan moon had been spotted.

Last year, authorities shuttered all mosques and clerics issued a fatwa, or edict, urging Muslims to pray at home over the holy month rather than congregate in crowded spaces and risk spreading the virus.

Muslims this year are expecting a virus resurgence but all mosques will be continuing to adhere to social distancing and other precautions, which will significantly reduce crowds, said Nasaruddin Umar, imam of Jakarta’s Istiqlal grand mosque.

“I miss everything of Ramazan already,” Umar said, “The heart of faithful Muslims is tied to the mosque [...] the longing for Ramazan lovers has finally been relieved today although the pandemic has not yet ended.”

In the capital, Jakarta, authorities disinfected 317 mosques on Sunday in preparation for Ramazan, said Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Social distancing markers have been installed and soap and hand sanitisers have been prepared.

A man bows during Taraweeh at Chicago's Muslim Community Centre on Monday. — AP

The government also will allow people to hold iftar during Ramazan in restaurants, malls and cafes, which can serve customers up to 50 per cent of their capacity and follow strict health guidelines.

Iftar occurs at sunset, the time Muslims break their fast and usually the prime time for people to have dinner together with friends and family members before Isha.

“Easing restrictions is like a breath of fresh air for us who are tired by this Covid-19 outbreak,” said Anna Mardyastuti, a resident in Jakarta. “Yes, they should act to stop the virus, but not block the door to worship or to change our tradition of Ramazan entirely,” she said.

In Malaysia, Wan Noradriana Balqis, 21, welcomed the return of community prayers in mosques but said she will avoid Ramazan bazaars that are often packed with people.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to reopen the bazaars. The rules are there but many people don’t follow them,” the database administrative officer said.

Malaysia’s coronavirus cases have more than tripled since January to more than 362,000, with daily increases exceeding 1,000. Indonesia is the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia with over 1.5 million infections as of Monday and more than 42,600 deaths.

Indonesia will maintain its vaccine rollout through Ramazan as officials tried to ease worries over the Islamic teaching that Muslims should refrain “from anything entering the body” between sunrise and sunset.

Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body said Muslims eligible for vaccinations are not only allowed but “required” to get them during Ramazan.

Although Muslims abstain from all food and drink in daylight hours during Ramazan, the vaccine enters muscle rather than the bloodstream and is not nutrition, so it does not invalidate fasting, said Asrorun Niam Sholeh, the head of fatwas for the Indonesian Ulema Council.

“If we carry on taking our vaccines, we can ensure that next Ramazan we do return to some normality,” Sholeh said.

Muslims pray Fajr around the Holy Kaaba as they keep social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus on April 13. — AP

Some vaccine sites in Jakarta are extending their opening hours so Muslims can come after they have broken their fast.

Indonesia plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people by the end of next year. The current priorities are health care workers, elderly and other at-risk populations, and the two-dose vaccine will be free for all Indonesians.

In India, which is experiencing an explosive spread of the virus, Muslim scholars are appealing to their communities to strictly follow anti-virus protocols and refrain from organising large gatherings. Ramazan prayers begin Tuesday night and fasting begins Wednesday in the country with 200 million Muslims.

Many Indian cities dealing with major virus surges have imposed night curfews, and it remains unclear whether the faithful will be allowed to offer Taraweeh.

Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir are still suffering from the two back-to-back lockdowns that left tens of thousands without any means to earn their livelihoods. The region was under an unprecedented military lockdown in 2019 for months before the months-long coronavirus lockdown last year. Local charities, like last year, have planned to distribute Ramazan ration kits for needy and destitute families.