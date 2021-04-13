Dawn Logo

Cop killed, 40 others injured in Lahore as TLP protests against Rizvi's detention continue for 2nd day

Imran Gabol | Imtiaz Ali | Shakeel Qarar | Rana Bilal | Qazi HassanPublished April 13, 2021 - Updated April 13, 2021 09:59pm
Supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan protest against the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore on April 13. — AP
Protests continued in parts of the country on Tuesday for a second day as supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) demonstrated against the arrest of party chief Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi.

In Lahore, protesters beat a police constable to death during a clash in the Shahdara area, according to Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif.

At least 40 policemen were injured during the demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday in Lahore alone, according to a police report.

Shahdara Police have registered a First Information Report against TLP leaders and workers for the killing of the police constable.

Meanwhile, a young man was killed during firing carried out by police to disperse protesters in Karachi.

On Tuesday, police also registered an FIR against Rizvi and other TLP leaders under terrorism and other charges.

Police have registered an FIR against TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and other party leaders under terrorism and other charges.
Police have registered an FIR against TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and other party leaders under terrorism and other charges.

Major intersections remained closed in Lahore while traffic was upended in Islamabad and Karachi. Further, Motorway Police advised citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily, adding that Motorway M-1 and M-2 were open for all kinds of traffic.

In a statement, party spokesperson Tayyab Rizvi said that there was no truth to reports that the protests had been called off. "They will continue till the French ambassador is deported," he said.

He added that party workers will participate in the protests till they are told otherwise by the party chief. He also said party workers had been martyred in firing incidents in Karachi, Lahore and Talagang. "The number of TLP workers martyred has risen to 12," he said.

Govt says 'everything will be alright'

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, when asked about the law and order situation in the country, said "everything will be alright".

He said this in response to a question by a reporter about the government's strategy to contain the country-wide protests as he was leaving a meeting on the law and order situation, attended by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and other high-ranking officials in Islamabad on Tuesday.

"Nothing has been decided about the release of anyone," he replied to a question about the government's plans for TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A day earlier, at least two people were killed and several others, including policemen, injured when violence erupted in major cities of the country.

The government had not officially commented on these protests, which have been ongoing for a second day today, till the filing of this report.

The TLP is protesting blasphemous caricatures published in France and demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from that country banned.

The government had reached an agreement with the TLP on Nov 16 to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. As the Feb 16 deadline neared, the government expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

On Sunday, the party chief, in a video message, asked the TLP workers to be ready to lunch the long march if government failed to meet the deadline. It prompted the government to arrest him.

Police swooped on Rizvi at around 2pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore where he had gone to attend a funeral. Outraged, the TLP issued a call for countrywide protests. Within the next few hours, protesters took to the streets and blocked the Grand Trunk Road on a number of points.

All main cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Peshawar were cut off from each other and the rest of the country. The activists held sit-ins at various points in Hyderabad and Sukkur. They blocked highways, motorways and train tracks, disrupting life in a better part of the country and causing violence as protesters clashed with police at many places.

Islamabad

Meanwhile, Islamabad police on Tuesday urged citizens to use alternate routes instead of Dhokri Chowk, Bhara Kahu, Kashmir Chowk, Rawat T Chowk, Tarnol, Faizabad and IJP Chowk.

Rawal Road, Tramri Road, Faisal Avenue, Express Road and Margalla Road are open for traffic, a spokesperson for Islamabad police said.

Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway as well as 7th, 9th, 10th and 11th Avenue were open for traffic, he said, adding that Ataturk Avenue and Shahra-i-Dastoor were also open for all kinds of traffic.

He urged citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily and adding that officials were working to address the issues being faced by the people.

Karachi

The Karachi traffic police said that while protesters had dispersed from most parts of the city, demonstrations were still ongoing in three areas of the metropolis.

"Sit-ins are being staged at Orangi Town No. 5, Korangi 2.5 and Hub River Road. Alternate routes are being provided at the protest sites," the statement said.

TLP workers protest at Star Gate. — DawnNewsTV
Baldia Town police station ASI Farooq Ahmed added that police were trying to clear Hub River Road to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. However, TLP workers had pelted officials with stones, he said.

In the evening, protest also resumed at Star Gate, while Sharea Faisal was closed. Traffic was being diverted to Shahrah-i-Quaideen from Sharea Faisal.

Five separate FIRs were lodged in four different police stations of the East district against 30 "miscreants", including two under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), according to the SSP East.

The situation turned violent in the evening when a 22-year-old man was killed and another was injured in police firing carried out to disperse protesters in Baldia No. 4.

Protests disrupted Covid-19 oxygen

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the disruption of oxygen supplies during protests on Monday night had been a “crisis”.

“Please do not block roads for ambulances and for visitors to the hospitals. Some ambulances are carrying oxygen cylinders, which are extremely essential for Covid patients,” Rashid said.

Punjab pandemic pointman Asad Aslam said several hospitals had faced oxygen shortages on Monday night, but the situation had stabilised after roads were cleared by authorities.

With additional input by AFP.

Comments (88)
Farooq
Apr 13, 2021 01:12pm
This true face of Pakistan bigoted , illiterate and fanatic.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 13, 2021 01:14pm
Opportunists and thugs are creating troubles prior to Ramadan and supported by controversial parties for personal benefits. Shame on them!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Apr 13, 2021 01:15pm
They cant protest like this in Saudi Arabia or UAE, or any other muslim Kingdoms.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 13, 2021 01:18pm
Peaceful protest is the fundamental right of the people in any democracy of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Khan
Apr 13, 2021 01:19pm
When will our country get rid of these good for nothing nuisance makers.
Reply Recommend 0
MarK
Apr 13, 2021 01:22pm
Given the past performance of interior minister in Railways not much can be expected to control the current situation.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 13, 2021 01:22pm
The TLP doing exactly what the publishers of the cartoons want. I can imagine their immense joy at Muslims killing each other and rioting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeba Farookhi
Apr 13, 2021 01:31pm
Why don’t these religious parties realise that they cannot dictate to the west unless the Muslim,s themselves stop stealing and cheating and become a strong nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 13, 2021 01:31pm
round these traitors up now and deal with them once and for all. They are again attempting to challenge once again the authority of government. Show them no mercy. This is not about anything to do with france its a campaign of intimidation and challenge to impose their way of life on the rest of us.
Reply Recommend 0
farooq hussain
Apr 13, 2021 01:34pm
12 killed so far and countless lives disrupted. "If you have one life, it is as if you have saved the whole humanity". But here, life is so cheap, in the land of the pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 13, 2021 01:34pm
I say there are 57 Muslim nations and has a single country deported French ambassador from their country? So why these thugs are inciting people and creating obstecles? Obviously, there are some anti state agents behind this protest for personal interests. Don't let these hypocrites get away - if they break law then punish them severely.
Reply Recommend 0
danish memon
Apr 13, 2021 01:35pm
You are not allowed in Hybrid Regime however you are welcome in democratic setup.....
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 13, 2021 01:36pm
"lunch the long march" Someone's hungry, Ramadan hasn't even started. You do mean "launch". Might wanna proof-read your articles first.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 13, 2021 01:41pm
Writ of government is being banished. Where is the Interior minister? Not a single word from him? Why the provincial governments are mum about the issue?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 13, 2021 01:46pm
Watch the latest news. They are already coming down. Sorry haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 13, 2021 01:51pm
It’s time to use the iron fist?! What is wrong with the government?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 13, 2021 01:53pm
Do we pay tax to sit at home intimidated or waste our time using alternate routes? Where is state ? Why do we pay taxes if state cannot provide us security?
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Apr 13, 2021 01:53pm
These goons are to be dealt very seriously this time, enough is enough. Some one should try to tell them that Pakistan is still on the grey list of FAFT headquartered in Paris and they want the Government to banish the French Ambassador this is absolutely insane and ridiculous.
Reply Recommend 0
SAK
Apr 13, 2021 02:04pm
Not to be negotiated no compromise
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 13, 2021 02:10pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, the countries you have named are not pure Arabs.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021 02:12pm
The "Third Force (as per PDM)" are toying with the government, opposition and innocent commoners. Nothing can or will improve in our country until law becomes the same for everyone. Hopeless situation all over the country.
Reply Recommend 0
MD Aiyaz
Apr 13, 2021 02:13pm
Pakistan's image world-across is turning a country that is full of ISIS-hardcore elements...disgusting !
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Apr 13, 2021 02:17pm
Practicing religious fanaticism by holding street protests and voilent demonstrations, rampaging and disrupting safety of public life and property, are events that maximize the amount of publicity per amount of damage caused by these fanatics. That's why these people do them, because they know they will set off a media frenzy. The govt. needs to show its resolve and should under no circumstances buckle to undue demand of these religious zealots.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Apr 13, 2021 02:23pm
They were good when pmln was in govt now they become bad. At that time PTI was supporting the.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 13, 2021 02:23pm
Sheer stupidity! And that too in the beginning of the Ramadan month! Government must take swift action to stop this turning into a super-spreader event. We cannot afford to be like India or Brazil!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 13, 2021 02:31pm
What is the source of income of these protestors?
Reply Recommend 0
Chris Roberts
Apr 13, 2021 02:37pm
It doesn't make any sense to cause problems and create disturbances for people at home over something that happened in another country, in this case, France. You don't see groups in other countries demonstrating and b disrupting the lives of fellow citizens because of what 'minorities' often have to face so many thousands of miles away in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Apr 13, 2021 02:39pm
When a muslim tries to do anything, he is labelled a traitor by pathetic western educated idiots. This is the reason all islamic countries are run by foreign agents and puppets.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Apr 13, 2021 02:39pm
Why don’t we learn lessons? The state should not use religious parties for their ambitions. Please stop this and don’t do this again.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 13, 2021 02:49pm
Unfortunately, Pakistan has no future unless Pakistan gets rid of this religious virus.
Reply Recommend 0
IMRAN AHMED NOORANI
Apr 13, 2021 02:50pm
Freedom to protest has certain boundaries , everyone shall respect. TLP can protest all over the country at the sideways and not on main roads. Stopping essential traffic, chanting emotional slogans, raising religious questions is not serving Islamic cause of humanity. No one can claim to speak for the whole of mankind. Government shall negotiate and clear all roads.Also sane voices of country shall teach public for the duties of responsible citizen.Writ of state shall be visible.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel
Apr 13, 2021 03:00pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Why did the government make false commitments ? Lies & Deceit will not work in running a government, the losses have already been tremendous, inciting TLP by arresting their leader was a pathetic move by the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021 03:09pm
@Chrís Dăń, "What is the source of income of these protestors?" : The source of income is the city next to our capital. IK was not giving NRO to Mariam Safdar sahiba so this was necessary to put pressure on him. You remember Maulana Fazlur Rehman's dharna and Mian Nawaz Sharif's exit right aftet that. The nation needs to wake up and see things as they are.
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir
Apr 13, 2021 03:11pm
These illiterates should dealt with iron hand. Shoot them and there would be no hue and cry anywhere in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Apr 13, 2021 03:16pm
What the hell is the Army / LEA's doing? Why aren't these people killed? Good riddance for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Apr 13, 2021 04:13pm
Why so much leniency with these fanatics? They are playing with the lives of people in the name of religion. Sanity must prevail and govt must use every means to disperse them at the earliest
Reply Recommend 0
Awan
Apr 13, 2021 04:18pm
feculent french must be denfenestrated from Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 13, 2021 04:21pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Thank you for update. I recall clearly in case of Asyia Bib8,Rizvi senior was a cause of international emberasement for Pakistanis. His protests were relayed in BBC,CNN etc which brought shame.It was a protest based on obvious agenda against government. He was shameless and now Rizvi junior doesn't care for people of this country. This group of mysterioys income needs to be dealt sternly in national interest. Sharifs are a curse on this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 13, 2021 04:22pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, When you block the road, interrupting traffic for days, it no longer maintains peaceful intentions.
Reply Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Apr 13, 2021 04:23pm
@Farooq, Pakistan and India both
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Saifullah
Apr 13, 2021 04:26pm
Writ of the Government against all such miscreants must be established by force. No exception or leniency should be shown to such people.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 13, 2021 04:27pm
uneducated, illiterate graduates, unskilled and unemployable.
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 13, 2021 05:56pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, But none was created in the name of religion, so there is a difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Apr 13, 2021 06:06pm
@Jalil Yousaf, In a country created on communal lines with a religion as the basis ,the religious leaders and people under the religious flag will always have a strong hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 13, 2021 06:16pm
@farooq hussain, Shame on people like you who have no respect of rule of law.....
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Apr 13, 2021 06:16pm
@Farooq, They are our assets, we used them to oust PML(N). Game plan seems to oust Imran.To keep crooked politicians in line we requrie likes of TTP and TLP. We have Ehsanuallah of TTP waiting in wings
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 13, 2021 06:17pm
Any country with such religious or political gang can never be peaceful or safe for people......there is no future as long as e have such anarchy....
Reply Recommend 0
Ba-Akhlaq
Apr 13, 2021 06:28pm
Minister for Interior always knows everything about other political parties but when it comes to his portfolio he disappears from the scene.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Apr 13, 2021 06:28pm
Pak need to stop all foreign funding of these madrassas and curb strict control and guidance for their work
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 13, 2021 06:33pm
Protest could turn into a Riot ---- Pakistan Govt should release the eminent Islamic scholar Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi.
Reply Recommend 0
SamQ
Apr 13, 2021 06:36pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, key word is peaceful however, that’s missing here
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 13, 2021 06:48pm
Spare the rod, spoil the child.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ali Ghantakhel
Apr 13, 2021 06:57pm
@Humza, Lunch is the right word. People on full stomachs want to relax, rather than protest.
Reply Recommend 0
Gujjar
Apr 13, 2021 07:05pm
I disagree with TLP but they have every right of protest .
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 13, 2021 07:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, blocking roads is not peaceful , civilised or legal .
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 13, 2021 07:15pm
@Jalil Yousaf, We are a vibrant democracy with rights unlike Saudi or UAE which are kingdoms ruled by one family.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Apr 13, 2021 07:15pm
The arrest of a clergy was unnecessary, and unwarranted, If there was any indication of law and order situation, the Interior Ministry ought to have resolved through dialogue.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 13, 2021 07:16pm
@Zeba Farookhi, We don’t demand much, just deport the French ambassador .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 13, 2021 07:17pm
These are good for nothing madrasa graduates
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 13, 2021 07:19pm
A policeman killed near Shahdara! Isn’t killing unjustly prohibited by our Creator & his Messenger?
Reply Recommend 0
Bakery
Apr 13, 2021 07:21pm
Please beat up some PTI politicians also.
Reply Recommend 0
Trader-MK
Apr 13, 2021 07:21pm
This is doing wonders for our image abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 13, 2021 07:24pm
India may try to fan this agitation, agree to demands and move on with governance.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 13, 2021 07:29pm
Violent & illiterate molvis with no understanding of Islam
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Apr 13, 2021 07:30pm
@Chrís Dăń, really you don't know. It's an open secret in pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Apr 13, 2021 07:31pm
@Trader-MK, what Image may I ask
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Apr 13, 2021 07:39pm
Mishandled - as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 13, 2021 07:46pm
Ban this terrorist group and carry out swift actions against it and all of its supporters. Prayers and condolence to the police Constable and his family.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 13, 2021 07:51pm
Now these religious zealots got blood on their hands by beating to death this poor constable. This criminal behaviour cannot go unpunished!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 13, 2021 08:02pm
Lal Masjid was one disaster. This is going to be epic. My gut feeling is that it could be a turning point in Pakistan's history. Enraged mob may bite the hands which has been feeding this monster for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Apr 13, 2021 08:08pm
@Jalil Yousaf, but Pakistan is non Arab and is special.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 13, 2021 08:09pm
No individual or political or religious group can hold the government hostage over arrest of an "undesirable" individual. As a matter of fact, no country will ever allow it. So, Pakistani authorities should stand tall, confident, and let the law take its due course.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Apr 13, 2021 08:11pm
@Zeba Farookhi, thief always thiefs and caravan robbers.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Apr 13, 2021 08:25pm
@Fastrack, so we are? Pure arabs makes no sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq tokyo
Apr 13, 2021 08:32pm
That's why we oversea pakistanis are afraid to invest or live in Pakistan where religion is always interfering in state's affairs.On one hand we want to progress, but to do so,we don't do things what progressive nations do.We want to do our way, but don't want to change.
Reply Recommend 0
Daar
Apr 13, 2021 08:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, is this peaceful
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Apr 13, 2021 08:41pm
So are these good or bad terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0
Hatim
Apr 13, 2021 08:43pm
Very sad to see orange line stations set ablaze
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 13, 2021 08:44pm
@danish memon, What does it even mean?
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Apr 13, 2021 08:50pm
@Multani, if we can't handle this mob, how we are going to deal Indian?
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Apr 13, 2021 08:54pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, If the protestors are blocking the traffic, the protest is NOT peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0
FI
Apr 13, 2021 08:59pm
@Farooq, This is not Pakistan to be... It has been made like this by Zardari Nawaz and Fazlu and the results are proving this.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Apr 13, 2021 09:01pm
Bring out the rangers and paramilitary shoot on sight and sort them out once and for all
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 13, 2021 09:03pm
@Zahid, supporting the what? A full-stop, otherwise known as a period?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad Zaheer
Apr 13, 2021 09:06pm
@Farooq, an honest truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 13, 2021 09:08pm
@Dr No, Sure, lets blame the rest of the world just so we can wash hands from personal responsibility?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 13, 2021 09:11pm
All PMIK’s buddies
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Apr 13, 2021 09:42pm
@Mushtaq tokyo, this is curse from past rulers specifically by Sharifs who had fed taliban first under the best wishes of Zia ul Haque and then Nawaz backed Rizvi senior with a lot of funds to creat a gang of brainwadhed paid people. We are suffering their sins.
Reply Recommend 0

