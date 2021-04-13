Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2021

FIA launches probe into foreign assets of Tareen, his family

Zulqernain TahirPublished April 13, 2021 - Updated April 13, 2021 09:54am
This file photo shows estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. — DawnNewsTV/File
This file photo shows estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into foreign properties of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, directing him to provide it with complete detail and money trail in this regard on Tuesday (today) without failing.

“It appears every time Mr Tareen shows a good number of PTI lawmakers with him, he invites more trouble in the form of FIA action. So far the open support of some 30 PTI lawmakers -- 22 MPAs and eight MNAs -- has not proved fruitful as those close to Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to give Mr Tareen’s move colour of blackmail,” a source in the PTI told Dawn on Monday.

These lawmakers last week had formally submitted a request to the premier to give them an audience on a single-point agenda -- “no victimisation of Mr Tareen”.

“Imran Khan has so far shown no intention to meet with these rebel lawmakers as he never succumbs to any pressure from anyone,” he said and added that “Tareen saga” had more layers to unfold.

On Monday, the FIA directed Mr Tareen to either appear in person or send his chief financial officer to submit the record of his and his family members’ foreign assets and the money trail. The FIA sought detail of his family-owned 12-acre Hyde-House in Newbury, Hampshire, UK.

It also asked him to provide a complete detail of his and his family members’ assets anywhere in the world. “Whether these assets have been declared in the FBR or not? The details should include a complete description of assets, location, mode and cost of acquisition, along with a money trail,” a call-up notice to Mr Tareen said.

The agency has also sought from him the detail of independent valuation report of JKFSL assets, annual audited financial statement of JDW, detail of 35,000 acres of JKFSL farms and utilisation of Rs3.14bn JDW’s advances – converted into JDW’s equity investments – to FMPL.

The FIA warned Mr Tareen that “non-compliance of this call-up notice and continued failure to produce the relevant record, despite repeated requests since August 2020, will entail that the omission is deliberate and investigation will proceed on the basis of documentary evidence available on record.”

The FIA last month had registered two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen under Rs5 billion money laundering and fraud charges in the sugar ‘scam’. Both are on interim bail till April 17.

Punjab chief minister’s aviser Abdul Haye Dasti disclosed on Monday that some elements wanted “arrest of Tareen at any cost”. “WhatsApp messages are coming, demanding that Mr Tareen should be behind bars at any cost,” he told a private TV channel. Naming adviser to the premier, Shahzad Akbar and Principal Secretary to PM Azam Khan in this episode, Dasti said: “Everyone has a problem with the duo”.

Talking to reporters, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said: “Imran Khan could not see the sugar mafia when he was using money and plane of Mr Tareen, and now he is accusing the sugar baron of scam.”

Earlier, Mr Tareen had called for a transparent inquiry into the allegations of fraud and money laundering against him.

“Form a fair and noncontroversial investigation team, which could meet the requirements of justice and doesn’t follow instructions given to it on telephone calls,” the PTI’s former secretary general had demanded and alleged that the FIRs against him were originally drafted in Islamabad and later handed over to the investigation team in Lahore through a USB flash drive.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Apr 13, 2021 10:33am
PTI is too good in politics of vengeance.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 13, 2021 11:06am
Nobody seems to keep money trails in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Karachi development
Updated 13 Apr 2021

Karachi development

Our planners must learn that infrastructure and services are essential to economic progress.
The government’s emerging traits
Updated 12 Apr 2021

The government’s emerging traits

Frequent bureaucratic changes signify a whimsical way of governing and reflect knee-jerk reactions to the criticism of the day.

Editorial

Reform after Daska
Updated 13 Apr 2021

Reform after Daska

Electoral malpractice generates instability and delegitimises the mandate of the winner, triggering one crisis after another.
13 Apr 2021

Reinstating LGs

THE PTI government in Punjab is sending confused and conflicting signals to people when it comes to the critical...
13 Apr 2021

Remembering I.A. Rehman

THE quest for a progressive society in Pakistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours, suffered a big setback in...
Pakistan-India peace
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan-India peace

Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.
12 Apr 2021

Child abuse

IN its annual report, the NGO Sahil found that there has been a 4pc increase in documented cases of major crimes...
12 Apr 2021

New tax chief’s task

THE FBR got a new chairman on Friday. Asim Ahmed, a senior IRS officer who was serving as the Board’s IT member...