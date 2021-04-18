Dawn Logo

Email

Banned: What does the TLP want?

A look at the demands put forward by the group, its negotiations with the government and the violence that ensued.
Updated 18 Apr, 2021 09:50pm

Protests erupted across major cities in Pakistan on April 12 after the now-proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was detained by security forces in Lahore as a "pre-emptive measure" ahead of the party's April 20 deadline to the government.

The deadline pertains to the party's demands from last year; in October, a history teacher who had shown blasphemous sketches of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in class was decapitated and his assailant shot dead by French police as they tried to arrest him. In the days that followed the beheading, the caricatures were projected onto the facade of a building in one French city and people displayed them at protests around the country.

Following the killing, French President Emmanuel Macron criticised Islamists and vowed not to “give up cartoons” depicting Prophet Muhammad. Prime Imran Khan as well as other leaders of Muslim countries had denounced the French premier's comments while countrywide protests were held calling for boycott of French products.

Here, Dawn.com looks at the demands put forward by the TLP after the publication of the blasphemous caricatures in France and a timeline of its negotiations with the PTI-led government and the ensuing violence that led to the party being banned:

Karachi rally against France — Nov 7, 2020

The TLP rally makes its way down Sharea Faisal. — AFP
The TLP rally makes its way down Sharea Faisal. — AFP

TLP stages a big rally on Sharea Faisal in Karachi, demanding cutting of diplomatic ties with Paris and a boycott of French products.

The TLP asks the federal government to take “practical steps” otherwise it would be compelled to take “extreme action”.

The rally is led by then-TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who urges the federal government to “declare jihad” against France.

Talks starts ahead of march — Nov 12, 2020

TLP announces the ‘Tahafuz Namoos-i-Risalat’ march from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad on November 15.

Talks between the capital administration and TLP leaders start while the party seeks security cover for the protest rally.

A team of administration officers try to convince the TLP leaders and organisers of the rally to call it off due to Covid-19 spreading all over the country, including Islamabad.

Security tightened, arrests made — Nov 14, 2020

A view of Murree Road blocked with containers before TLP activists approach Islamabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star
A view of Murree Road blocked with containers before TLP activists approach Islamabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Blockades are installed at different entry points of the capital, including Faizabad, with the deployment of police and the paramilitary force to stop the protest rally of TLP from entering the city.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies detain 181 leaders and activists of the TLP in different parts of Rawalpindi and send 65 of them to Adiala jail after producing them in courts.

TLP activists, police clash — Nov 15, 2020

Security personnel stand at Murree Road to prevent violence by TLP activists camped at Faizabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star
Security personnel stand at Murree Road to prevent violence by TLP activists camped at Faizabad. — Mohammad Asim/White Star

Liaquat Bagh presents a scene of a battleground as police and stick-wielding activists of TLP clashed throughout the day.

The protesters, whose number was officially given at about 3,000, manage to reach Faizabad Interchange where they stage a sit-in.

Riot police resort to teargas shelling against the stone-pelting protesters. During the clashes, dozens of police personnel and several TLP activists are injured and shifted to hospitals.

“Heavy teargas shelling also affected residents of the adjoining areas with many complaining of difficulty in breathing,” a resident of a locality near Liaquat Bagh says.

Govt accepts 'all demands' — Nov 16, 2020

Sitting around empty tear-gas shells fired by the police, TLP supporters shout slogans during an anti-France demonstration. — AFP
Sitting around empty tear-gas shells fired by the police, TLP supporters shout slogans during an anti-France demonstration. — AFP

TLP announces that the government accepted all its four demands and releases a copy of the handwritten agreement carrying signatures of Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and Islamabad deputy commissioner.

The agreement says government will

  • take a decision from the Parliament regarding expulsion of the French ambassador within three months
  • not appoint its ambassador to France
  • release all the arrested workers of the TLP
  • not register any case against the TLP leaders or workers even after it calls off the sit-in

There is no immediate confirmation from the government of the agreement, but the interior ministry issues a notification regarding immediate release of all those arrested during the past two days from different parts of Punjab.

New leader, fresh warning — Jan 3

Activists and supporters of TLP gather for the funeral prayer of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore. — AFP
Activists and supporters of TLP gather for the funeral prayer of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore. — AFP

The party’s new young leader, Hafiz Saad Rizvi, is appointed as his father’s successor shortly after the death of TLP founder Allama Khadim Rizvi on November 19, 2020.

In the first week of the new year, TLP threatens to relaunch its protest if the government does not fulfil its promise of expelling the French ambassador by Feb 17.

“We’re bound to honour the agreement till Feb 17. A war for (protecting) the honour of the Prophet (SAW) has been waged. If someone has some misunderstanding, it must be removed as we pledge that there shall be no delay in taking a decision after February 17,” the newly appointed leader of the TLP says at the chehlum of his father.

“If you have forgotten the promise, see our history [...] You’ve got time until Feb 17 to expel the French ambassador,” Saad warns the government while addressing thousands of the TLP workers attending the chehlum.

TLP's new agreement with govt — Feb 11

TLP calls off its protest after a new agreement is signed between the party leaders and the government in which it is decided that the latter would present the terms of an agreement signed between them last year in the parliament before April 20.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also says that as decided in the renewed agreement, his government would take the matter to parliament before April 20. The prime minster reminds the TLP that it must not forget that no one has done more than him to internationally highlight the issue of blasphemy, not because of the TLP but because it was an article of his faith.

According to the TLP, the government team expressed its inability to “implement” the agreement and wanted the TLP leadership to stop protesting. “The TLP, however, refused to budge and warned the government to act or risk protest,” says party.

After protracted rounds of negotiations, the government team agrees to meet all the demands by April 20.

If the parties involved undertake any activity that is contradictory to the spirit of the agreement before April 20, it shall be considered void, the text of the agreement says.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi detained — April 12

TLP chief Saad Rizvi being taken into custody in Lahore. — Screengrab
TLP chief Saad Rizvi being taken into custody in Lahore. — Screengrab

TLP naib emir Syed Zaheerul Hassan Shah says the government "completely deviated from" the agreement it had reached with the TLP regarding Namoos-i-Risalat.

Shah calls upon TLP leaders and workers to "come out on the roads" in their areas in protest against the government action.

TLP member Khalid Awan tells Dawn that government had "turned back on its promise" to expel the French ambassador by April 20 and took Rizvi into custody.

"We will not step back from our mission because of Saad Rizvi's arrest."

Protests continue, LEAs clear twin cities — April 13, 14

Policemen detain a TLP supporter in Rawalpindi. — AFP
Policemen detain a TLP supporter in Rawalpindi. — AFP

At least one police constable is martyred and 40 other personnel injured in Lahore as violent protests continue for a second day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers, Elite Force, Punjab constabulary and district police clear Liaquat Bagh of TLP activists by using tear gas shells and rubber bullets. According to sources, 135 law enforcement officials, including six Rangers were injured in the violent clash in Rawalpindi division.

Life in capital returns to normalcy as the local police succeed in removing TLP activists from Barakahu, Tarnol and Rawat.

Govt bans TLP as death toll rises — April 15

The federal government formally bans TLP as death of martyred police official rises to four while the French embassy in Pakistan advises all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country.

A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation says government "has reasonable grounds to believe that Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies and innocent by-standers [...] blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, and has used, threatened, coerced, intimidated, and overawed the government [and] the public and created sense of fear and insecurity in the society and the public at large".

Read: Banning Mr Rizvi

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says the government "tried its best" to resolve matters through negotiations but TLP's "intentions were very horrifying".

"They did not want to step back from their agenda for April 20 at any cost."

Social media temporarily blocked — April 16

The Ministry of Interior directs the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to temporarily block access to social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram — from 11am to 3pm.

"It is requested that immediate action may be taken on the subject matter," the ministry directs the PTA chairman, after which the PTA releases an official statement saying: "In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily."

Later, in a video message, Sheikh Rashid apologises to the public for the hours-long blockage of the applications, saying the government will "try not to [restrict] social media in the future".

Lahore becomes battleground as 5 policemen taken hostage — April 18

Security personnel walk back after having a talk with TLP supporters during a protest along a blocked street in Lahore. — AFP
Security personnel walk back after having a talk with TLP supporters during a protest along a blocked street in Lahore. — AFP

TLP workers "brutally torture" a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and take him as well as four other officials hostage, says spokesperson for Lahore CCPO Rana Arif.

Police say the violence occurred after "miscreants" attacked a police station and abducted the DSP, adding that it acted only in "self-defence".

An official report shows 15 injured police personnel under treatment at different hospitals in the city. Meanwhile, at least three protesters killed and several others injured during the clash, according to the party's workers.

Header image: AFP

Comments (28)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 12, 2021 10:45pm
Nothing would happen eventually, everyone knows that.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 12, 2021 10:46pm
Saad Rizvi was reported, not being fully in control of his mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Govinda Ala
Apr 13, 2021 03:55am
Who is the master mind behind this organization?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 13, 2021 08:48am
Money and power.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Rahman Issa Khail
Apr 13, 2021 09:47am
Mashrooming of Madrassas be abolished and a robust population control program be implemented just like China. Will never happen and thus suffering will never end
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 13, 2021 10:30am
He should never br allowed out again!
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail Iftikhar
Apr 13, 2021 11:17am
When you know the vulnerabilities of your home you stand an opportunity to exploit and rebel. Such are these rebels who disrupt the peace in the homeland under a religious/cultural façade. Why does the State of Pakistan even tolerate them as Pakistani citizens or offer them haven in the land?
Reply Recommend 0
Anas Raees
Apr 13, 2021 11:46am
We have suffered so much in these days because of these Dharna, people are stuck in the traffic for more then 5 hours TLP do not even care about anyone, they think there Dharna will damage France but they are causing problem for Pakistan not any other single country.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Apr 13, 2021 11:47am
Looking at the gravity of situation, the French Ambssadrar should voluntarily leave Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Naseer
Apr 13, 2021 12:00pm
@Abdur Rahman Issa Khail , Is China only focuses on population control? If not so what's your point in population control? Why don't you mention the corrupt system and power elite. If you wanna push for chinese model than accept the whole process China has gone through by Abolishing of corrupt system
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 13, 2021 12:09pm
They want to shut down the country, just like PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Awaam
Apr 13, 2021 12:13pm
Govt should follow the agrement
Reply Recommend 0
Awaam
Apr 13, 2021 12:14pm
Govt should follow the agrement
Reply Recommend 0
Awaam
Apr 13, 2021 12:15pm
All parties should follow theagrements
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 13, 2021 12:45pm
I will support TPL, if they protest in front of President House, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Supreme Court, Governor Houses, Chief Minister Houses, High Courts and Embassy of France. But the way they block all the roads and attack of Public and Private properties, can't justify the cause.
Reply Recommend 0
danish memon
Apr 13, 2021 01:22pm
Pakistan's BJP(TLP) is on the rise with different country, religion and name. It will be disaster if such radicals and extremists come to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Apr 13, 2021 02:00pm
TLP was an asset of PTI actually. Imran was once a fan of this organization when TLP was giving statements against Nawaz Sharif and PMLN. Now PTI is making another U Turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 13, 2021 02:31pm
Govt should go hard against these fools
Reply Recommend 0
Seeker
Apr 13, 2021 02:52pm
@Govinda Ala, Is that a rocket science? Well known manufacturers.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzaib Hassan
Apr 13, 2021 02:58pm
That's what happened before in Iraq and Syria when the public follows religious leaders who use religion as a shield for their personal interests. These fools are a real threat to the national security of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehroo Myra
Apr 13, 2021 04:59pm
Government should follow the agreement
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen
Apr 13, 2021 05:41pm
Lack of education and jobs. I agree to a boycott, if it’s done peacefully.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Apr 13, 2021 05:43pm
Unless we get clear nationally that TLP like Taliban are a threat to nation, we won't be able to take any action against them. It's same old story like Taliban in first decade of this century. Agreement, broken later than another agreement and so on. Decide them a threat to country, ban them, make laws that their members should be arrested and only them their rank and file followers will stay away from it. Create a new national narrative
Reply Recommend 0
AK - Canada
Apr 13, 2021 05:46pm
This is a dangerous game that Mr. Imran Khan us playing. He should not have agreed to put up the demand in the parliament. TLP will cause serious damage to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Willy Wanka
Apr 13, 2021 06:15pm
The lunatics are going to take over the asylum.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Apr 13, 2021 06:20pm
General Zia ul Haq who is responsible for nurturing favorable culture for TLP promised to hold elections within 90 days. That was in 1977. He carried on with his military regime until his death in a plane crash in 1988. TLP should extend the present government the same courtesy which its spiritual father gave to the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh S400
Apr 13, 2021 07:08pm
Government should could have put the resolution in front of parliament by now.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 13, 2021 07:22pm
What does TLP want? In short, they want to turn Pakistan into another Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn Logo

Copyright © 2021

Scribe Publishing Platform