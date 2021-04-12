Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2021

Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2bn for 10th straight month

ReutersPublished April 12, 2021 - Updated April 12, 2021 02:09pm
Remittances of $2.7 billion in March from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the tenth consecutive month. — AFP/File
Remittances of $2.7 billion in March from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the tenth consecutive month. — AFP/File

Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March at $2.7 billion — up 43 per cent from a year earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

Proactive policy steps by the government and the SBP to spur inflows through formal channels, combined with limited cross-border travel, medical expenses and altruistic transfers amid the pandemic to fuel the rise, it said in a statement.

— Photo courtesy SBP
— Photo courtesy SBP

According to the SBP, a large part of the remittances during the July to March period in FY21 came mainly from Saudi Arabia, standing at $5.7 billion; the United Arab Emirates, at $4.5 billion; with $2.9 billion from Britain and $1.9 billion from the United States, the central bank said.

“The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

“You sent over $2 billion for 10 straight months despite Covid, breaking all records. We thank you,” he said.

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar also shared the news on Twitter. "The increase in the July-March period is 26.2pc (from $17bn to 21.5bn)," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating merged districts
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Educating merged districts

The seven merged districts of KP, with a combined population of over five million, do not have a single university.
Greater visibility
12 Apr 2021

Greater visibility

It is not surprising that the custodians of patriarchy are fearful.
Rethinking executions
11 Apr 2021

Rethinking executions

One convict’s fight to escape the gallows exposes the deep flaws in our criminal justice system.

Editorial

Pakistan-India peace
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan-India peace

Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.
12 Apr 2021

Child abuse

IN its annual report, the NGO Sahil found that there has been a 4pc increase in documented cases of major crimes...
12 Apr 2021

New tax chief’s task

THE FBR got a new chairman on Friday. Asim Ahmed, a senior IRS officer who was serving as the Board’s IT member...
11 Apr 2021

Dissension within PTI

WITH the dust from the PDM’s implosion still not fully settled, the PTI is now faced with growing dissension from...
11 Apr 2021

Power to arrest

A SUPREME Court verdict announced on Thursday spelled out what might be considered a self-evident truth in any...
11 Apr 2021

Unequal vaccine distribution

IT is in times of crisis that we often see the best — or worst — of humanity. In this regard, the pandemic has...