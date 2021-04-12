Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2021

India bans export of Remdesivir as coronavirus rages on

ReutersPublished April 12, 2021 - Updated April 12, 2021 08:55am
People stand in a queue as they wait for food to be distributed by social workers during weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 11. — AFP
People stand in a queue as they wait for food to be distributed by social workers during weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 11. — AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand rocketed due to a record surge in Covid-19 infections, leading to a crippling shortages in many parts.

Authorities have blamed the ferocious resurgence of the virus mainly on crowding and a reluctance to wear masks.

Still, religious gatherings have continued and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have themselves addressed election campaigns attended by tens of thousands of people, many without masks and hardly any following social distancing.

As new Covid-19 cases surged to 152,879 on Sunday, the sixth record rise in seven days, harried relatives of patients made a kilometre-long queue to buy Remdesivir outside a big hospital in the western state of Gujarat, witnesses said.

India, known as the pharmacy of the world, has already stalled major exports of coronavirus vaccines though its supply too has run short in some states of the country.

In addition to the Remdesivir ban “till the situation improves”, the health ministry said that manufacturers had been asked to step up supplies.

Seven India-based companies have licensed the drug from Gilead Sciences, with an installed capacity of about 3.9 million units per month, for local use and exports to more than 100 countries.

The companies are: Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , Hetero Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences, Biocon’s Syngene, Zydus Cadila Healthcare and the Indian unit of Mylan.

The World Health Organisation in November issued a conditional recommendation against the use of Remdesivir in hospitalised patients, saying there was no evidence that the drug improved survival and other outcomes.

But many countries, including India, have continued its use.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported in more than two weeks, accounting for one in every six infections reported globally each day.

Deaths have also surged, with the health ministry reporting 839 fatalities on Sunday - the highest in more than five months - taking the total to 169,275.

India’s tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil. India’s new infections have soared nearly 18-fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February.

Black marketing

Some state governments have in recent days raised concerns over hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir, which in some instances is being sold at over 10 times the maximum retail price.

“Pharmacists and stockists might be doing black marketing and that needs to be checked,” Rajesh Tope, health minister of India’s hardest-hit Maharashtra state, told reporters this week.

Maharashtra and many other states have also demanded more vaccine doses. India has administered more than 100 million doses since mid-January, the most after the United States and China, but much lower than many countries per capita.

The federal health ministry has asked Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, to improve Covid-19 testing and deploy more manpower.

“Rostering of health care workers, hiring of contractual health workers need to be expedited,” India’s health secretary said, flagging an acute shortage of healthcare workers in seven districts of Maharashtra.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
yeno bevarsi
Apr 12, 2021 09:29am
Good job India.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Apr 12, 2021 09:34am
India first!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 12, 2021 09:40am
why pak cannot make this??
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 12, 2021 09:56am
This drug is widely used in COVID infection, india has no right to ban export of this drug when the whole world needs it
Reply Recommend 0
Nagesh
Apr 12, 2021 10:09am
@Zak, if you stop making missile then you can.
Reply Recommend 0
Prabha
Apr 12, 2021 10:11am
@Zak, First you make Aspirin.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 12, 2021 10:22am
What happened to the much hyped vaccine diplomacy by Modi?
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Apr 12, 2021 10:23am
@Multani, then you do something about it..
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Apr 12, 2021 10:28am
This is a drug made by Indians hence they have first right on this.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating merged districts
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Educating merged districts

The seven merged districts of KP, with a combined population of over five million, do not have a single university.
Greater visibility
12 Apr 2021

Greater visibility

It is not surprising that the custodians of patriarchy are fearful.
Rethinking executions
11 Apr 2021

Rethinking executions

One convict’s fight to escape the gallows exposes the deep flaws in our criminal justice system.

Editorial

Pakistan-India peace
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan-India peace

Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.
12 Apr 2021

Child abuse

IN its annual report, the NGO Sahil found that there has been a 4pc increase in documented cases of major crimes...
12 Apr 2021

New tax chief’s task

THE FBR got a new chairman on Friday. Asim Ahmed, a senior IRS officer who was serving as the Board’s IT member...
11 Apr 2021

Dissension within PTI

WITH the dust from the PDM’s implosion still not fully settled, the PTI is now faced with growing dissension from...
11 Apr 2021

Power to arrest

A SUPREME Court verdict announced on Thursday spelled out what might be considered a self-evident truth in any...
11 Apr 2021

Unequal vaccine distribution

IT is in times of crisis that we often see the best — or worst — of humanity. In this regard, the pandemic has...