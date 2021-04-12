Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2021

Parties eyeing chairmanship of key Senate committees

Amir WasimPublished April 12, 2021 - Updated April 12, 2021 07:57am
Political parties having representation in the upper house of parliament are now eyeing chairmanship of key committees. — APP/File
Political parties having representation in the upper house of parliament are now eyeing chairmanship of key committees. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: One month after emergence of the new Senate, political parties having representation in the upper house of parliament are now eyeing chairmanship of key committees as negotiations between the government and the opposition are under way to reach an understanding over the share of each side.

Sources in the government and the opposition parties told Dawn on Sunday that an understanding between the two sides had already been reached over the number of standing and functional committees and the distribution of chairmanship responsibilities among them, but the allocation of committees was yet to be sorted out.

The sources said it had been decided in a recent meeting between representatives of the two sides that the chairmanship of a total of 38 standing and functional committees would be distributed among the parties in proportion to their total numbers in the house.

According to the agreed formula, they said, the opposition parties would get chairmanship of 22 committees whereas the ruling alliance would have chairmanship of 16 committees.

Broad understanding on distribution of 38 panels already reached

The sources said the allocation of the committees would be decided in a meeting to be attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem and Leader of the Opposition Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. Azam Nazeer Tarar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who is leading a group of 27 senators of the opposition, may also be formally invited to the meeting so that the matter could be decided with consensus.

A PML-N delegation led by Mr Tarar met Mr Sanjrani recently and asked him to treat them as a separate group on the opposition benches at the time of the formation of the committees.

When contacted, chief whip of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Fida Muhammad confirmed that a broad understanding had been reached between the government and the opposition over the number of committees to be distributed among them.

However, he said, another meeting was expected between the two sides when the Senate chairman would return home from Saudi Arabia. He said the parties would get the chairmanship of one committee on every three senators.

Under the rules, after the formation of the committees, the house will give a formal approval to them. The members of each committee will then elect their chairmen. However, as per parliamentary traditions, the chairmen of the committees are unanimously nominated without elections as per understanding among the parties.

The sources said the government and the opposition were yet to decide whether the chairmanship of the key committees would remain with those parties which had been holding them since 2018 or there would be some changes in it as the government would definitely like to head some key committees which had been previously held by the opposition for the past six years.

Previously, the opposition members were heading many key committees, including law and justice, interior, finance, human rights, rules of procedure and privileges, foreign affairs and cabinet secretariat. The sources said the government this time wanted to get the chairmanship of the committees on finance, interior and law and justice.

After negotiating the matter with the government, the two opposition groups headed by the PPP and the PML-N will also be required to reach an understanding over the committees’ chairmanship.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating merged districts
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Educating merged districts

The seven merged districts of KP, with a combined population of over five million, do not have a single university.
Greater visibility
12 Apr 2021

Greater visibility

It is not surprising that the custodians of patriarchy are fearful.
Rethinking executions
11 Apr 2021

Rethinking executions

One convict’s fight to escape the gallows exposes the deep flaws in our criminal justice system.

Editorial

Pakistan-India peace
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan-India peace

Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.
12 Apr 2021

Child abuse

IN its annual report, the NGO Sahil found that there has been a 4pc increase in documented cases of major crimes...
12 Apr 2021

New tax chief’s task

THE FBR got a new chairman on Friday. Asim Ahmed, a senior IRS officer who was serving as the Board’s IT member...
11 Apr 2021

Dissension within PTI

WITH the dust from the PDM’s implosion still not fully settled, the PTI is now faced with growing dissension from...
11 Apr 2021

Power to arrest

A SUPREME Court verdict announced on Thursday spelled out what might be considered a self-evident truth in any...
11 Apr 2021

Unequal vaccine distribution

IT is in times of crisis that we often see the best — or worst — of humanity. In this regard, the pandemic has...