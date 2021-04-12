Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2021

Bilawal tears up PDM’s show-cause notice

Imran AyubPublished April 12, 2021 - Updated April 12, 2021 07:23am
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari presides over the party’s CEC meeting on Sunday.—PPI
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari presides over the party’s CEC meeting on Sunday.—PPI

KARACHI: The fate of opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement hangs in the balance as Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday tore apart the show-cause notice issued to it by the PDM in a clear message to the alliance that the future relied entirely on mutual respect.

The PDM already suffered a blow last week when the Awami National Party quit it over ‘its hijacking by some member parties’.

The crucial meeting of PPP’s Central Executive Committee was scheduled to conclude by the sunset, but as discussions on multiple issues prolonged the sitting at Bilawal House, there was consensus among 50 party leaders attending the meeting from across the country to continue the session till Monday (today).

A number of points on the agenda shared with the media before the CEC meeting came under discussion but the most crucial moment arrived when the leaders were asked to respond to show-cause notice issued by the PDM for its recent policies.

Sees mutual respect key to alliance’s fate

“The chairman [Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari] literally tore apart that paper [PDM notice] after listening to the points of party leaders before sharing his thoughts on the subject,” said one of the participants. “The meeting participants reacted with slogans and clapping over his action. The chairman was clear that opposition parties enjoy mutual respect and no one has the right to make any independent party accountable for its policies, ideology and strategy. It cannot be tolerated. The PDM notice doesn’t carry any legal value.”

The PPP, however, kept its doors open before making a final decision though many party leaders did not agree with most of the PDM policies and actions in recent past. The final word of the CEC is likely to emerge after the meeting concludes. Some party leaders believe that the PPP may not go outright for the ANP-like decision.

The ANP earlier had announced quitting the PDM, saying the opposition alliance had been ‘hijacked’ by some of its members for their own interests.

The ANP leaders had also criticised the issuance of a show-cause notice to their party by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and PDM secretary general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for helping the PPP in getting former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani elected as the leader of the opposition in Senate.

They had complained that after the PDM’s planned long march had to be deferred due to differences among the member parties on the issue of resigning from the assemblies, there was an urgent need to end the ‘disagreements and bitterness’ in the alliance. Though not that strong, the PPP has come up with the same stance.

“We want to play the role of tough opposition and that’s why we want all parties on this strategy to struggle together,” said another participant of the CEC meeting. “The results of Daska elections proved the justified and smart strategy of the PPP leadership. The parties within parliament always are stronger and more effective than those outside. The PPP has had a years-long strategy since 1985 over the parliamentary role. We are still following that,” the party leader explained.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Let women be, control the man
Updated 11 Apr 2021

Let women be, control the man

Men need to be educated and then read the riot act. The enforcement of the law must be merciless in such cases.
Twixt torch & tray
11 Apr 2021

Twixt torch & tray

Some may say that the lawyers’ indignation is not without merit.
Behaviour bond
10 Apr 2021

Behaviour bond

States have turned the imitation of repressive laws into an art form...

Editorial

11 Apr 2021

Dissension within PTI

WITH the dust from the PDM’s implosion still not fully settled, the PTI is now faced with growing dissension from...
11 Apr 2021

Power to arrest

A SUPREME Court verdict announced on Thursday spelled out what might be considered a self-evident truth in any...
11 Apr 2021

Unequal vaccine distribution

IT is in times of crisis that we often see the best — or worst — of humanity. In this regard, the pandemic has...
10 Apr 2021

Greater tax burden

THE FBR’s tax target of Rs6tr for the next year under the IMF-mandated fiscal adjustment policies will increase ...
UK travel ban
Updated 10 Apr 2021

UK travel ban

Pakistan continued to allow passengers to arrive without quarantine requirements.
10 Apr 2021

IS in Mozambique

IT was not too long ago when the dreaded shock troops of the self-declared Islamic State group were rampaging ...