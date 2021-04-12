Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2021

FM arrives in Berlin on two-day official visit

APPPublished April 12, 2021 - Updated April 12, 2021 07:45am
Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived in Berlin, Germany, along with members of his delegation on a two-day official visit. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived in Berlin, Germany, along with members of his delegation on a two-day official visit. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived in Berlin, Germany, along with members of his delegation on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal, senior officials of the German Foreign Office, and senior members of Pakistan embassy, a press release said.

Talking to media after his arrival, the foreign minister said that during his visit he would also hold meetings with business leaders and members of the Pakistani community, apart from German officials.

He said more than 100,000 Pakistanis had been living in Germany and playing a positive role for both countries. The foreign minister said that Pakistan wanted to expand economic ties with Germany and transfer of technology.

He said that he would also meet the president of German parliament during the visit.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Germany, Heiko Maas, Mr Qureshi was undertaking an official visit to the country.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries plan to undertake a number of activities in this context.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora.

Germany is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the EU.

The foreign minister’s visit to Germany is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Pakistan in March 2019.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2021 07:48am
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 12, 2021 07:56am
Economic ties or borrowing ties??
Reply Recommend 0
Deva
Apr 12, 2021 07:56am
people from non vaccinated country should not be allowed to travel out
Reply Recommend 0
DADA
Apr 12, 2021 08:00am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, hang on tough for some financial benefits to uplift sinking economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 12, 2021 08:01am
Invite them to your country
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 12, 2021 08:08am
Received by nobody? Why is he there?
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 12, 2021 08:10am
Nice to see a different name other than China.
Reply Recommend 0
K
Apr 12, 2021 08:13am
In Paris a PIA hotel has been attached due to non payment of reqo diq . Australia and UK (broadsheet) has suffered, would anyone else would want to?
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 12, 2021 08:18am
And Pakistan will ask money from Germany.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Apr 12, 2021 08:28am
Loans nowhere in Sight... ( We'll try Germany...)
Reply Recommend 0
IT cell
Apr 12, 2021 08:44am
Pls also visit Japan the neighboring country of Germany.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating merged districts
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Educating merged districts

The seven merged districts of KP, with a combined population of over five million, do not have a single university.
Greater visibility
12 Apr 2021

Greater visibility

It is not surprising that the custodians of patriarchy are fearful.
Rethinking executions
11 Apr 2021

Rethinking executions

One convict’s fight to escape the gallows exposes the deep flaws in our criminal justice system.

Editorial

Pakistan-India peace
Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan-India peace

Experts note that everything — including Kashmir — can be resolved if there is a will in both capitals.
12 Apr 2021

Child abuse

IN its annual report, the NGO Sahil found that there has been a 4pc increase in documented cases of major crimes...
12 Apr 2021

New tax chief’s task

THE FBR got a new chairman on Friday. Asim Ahmed, a senior IRS officer who was serving as the Board’s IT member...
11 Apr 2021

Dissension within PTI

WITH the dust from the PDM’s implosion still not fully settled, the PTI is now faced with growing dissension from...
11 Apr 2021

Power to arrest

A SUPREME Court verdict announced on Thursday spelled out what might be considered a self-evident truth in any...
11 Apr 2021

Unequal vaccine distribution

IT is in times of crisis that we often see the best — or worst — of humanity. In this regard, the pandemic has...