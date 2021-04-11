PSL 6 matches set to resume on June 1: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL 6), with the tournament set to resume from June 1.

PSL 6 had earlier been delayed in March after seven people participating in the tournament had tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, the PCB had said the decision was taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

On Saturday, the PCB's Board of Governors (BoG) held a meeting via a virtual conference call — their second of the year — according to a press release issued on Sunday.

"HBL PSL 6 matches will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20," said the press release.

The schedule of the 20 remaining matches — all of which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi — was finalised after consultation with all the franchises.

Evening matches will start at 8pm. In case of double-headers, the first match will begin at 5pm while the second match will start at 10pm.

The schedule for the 20 matches is as follows:

June 1: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

June 2: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

June 3: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

June 4: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

June 5: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

June 6: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

June 7: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

June 9: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

June 10: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

June 11: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

June 13: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

June 14: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

June 16: Qualifier (1 v 2)

June 17: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

June 18: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

June 20: Final

Covid-19 measures

During the meeting, the board received a presentation and an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set up by the PCB chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws and arrangements for the HBL PSL 6 and make recommendations on how to better ensure implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events, according to the press release.

The board discussed and debated the panel’s findings in detail and expressed its "disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions needed to be taken".

"The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures), which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants."

The PCB was also in the "final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests", said the press release. The BoG was informed that this was part of the strategy to ensure that PSL 6 was resumed and completed in a "safe and secure environment".

The board was also informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants would commence from May 22 in one hotel and for the following three days of training sessions.