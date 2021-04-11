Dawn Logo

Pakistan U-19 tour to Bangladesh called off

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished April 11, 2021 - Updated April 11, 2021 11:42am
The Pakistan U-19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on April 11 for the tour. — ICC/File
LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 team’s tour to Bangladesh, scheduled to start from April 17, has been called off due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has extended a nationwide lockdown in the country.

The Pakistan U-19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on April 11 for the tour comprising one four-day and five 50-over matches. Earlier this week, Pakistan had named Qasim Akram as captain while a training camp at the Gaddafi Stadium for the said tour was on.

“After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of the month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for Saturday April 17,” the PCB said in a press statement.

“However, since the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh government, causing an indefinite postponement of Pakistan U-19’s tour.

“Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh, details of which will be shared in due course.

“Pakistan U-19’s ongoing training camp taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore has now ended,” the PCB statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2021

