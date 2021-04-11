Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2021

PTI MPs plead premier to give Tareen sympathetic hearing

Mansoor MalikPublished April 11, 2021 - Updated April 11, 2021 12:45pm
PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen arriving at the accountability court on Wednesday. —Online/File
PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen arriving at the accountability court on Wednesday. —Online/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs and MPAs who are standing in solidarity with party’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, have formally submitted a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan to give them audience on a single-point agenda – “no victimisation of Mr Tareen”.

The PTI MNAs and MPAs including two provincial ministers who showed their presence at Mr Tareen’s dinner at his residence ahead of his appearance at the sessions court here on Saturday, say their only agenda is to ensure that Mr Tareen should not be maltreated or victimised.

Mr Tareen has himself stated in so many words that he is not afraid of any inquiry but the investigation team is biased and acting on instructions from someone behind the doors.

As many as 31 PTI MNAs and MPAs have signed the request letter sent to the prime minister for a meeting, confirms Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial while speaking to Dawn on Saturday.

Sources in the party say PM Imran Khan has never succumbed to any pressure and adds that a number of PTI MPAs earlier demanded to meet the prime minister to explain their reservations against the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government. But the prime minister had not given them audience but snubbed them in the parliamentary party meeting at chief minister’s secretariat in December 2019.

“We want neutral and unbiased investigations into the cases lodged against Mr Tareen and there is no other agenda that may charge them for crossing any party line,” he said.

Governor dispels impression of vindictiveness

He says Tareen is their good friend who had helped them in trying times and adds that there is no pressure or any harsh remark coming for them from the government.

Answering a question about this PTI group’s reaction if Mr Tareen is arrested, the provincial minister said it would be quite early to say anything as there was over a week in between the next date of hearing.

The PTI legislators in contact with Mr Tareen say the governance in Punjab is already in shambles and any in-house fight will push the party away to regain power in Punjab during the next elections.

Adviser to Chief Minister Abdul Haye Dasti says the unelected people given important portfolios in the government are damaging the party and the prime minister should realise this situation. He also says Mr Tareen has proved himself as backbone of the party and adds: “The present government will stay strong, if the party will show unified strength.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar says neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor the PTI government is taking any retaliatory action against Jahangir Tareen. He says the PTI government is fulfilling its promise of “Doo Nahin Aik Pakistan”, where no one is above the law.

The governor says Jahangir Tareen has been a close friend of PM Imran Khan and has held important responsibilities in the party.

“Any retaliatory action or revenge against Tareen by the prime minister or the government is out of question,” he said.

He says provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan have also faced inquiries by the NAB and appeared before cases to get relief on merit. He asserts that there is no forward bloc in the PTI government and there is no threat to the federal or Punjab government.

Stating that the government or the PTI is not interfering in court proceedings against Mr Tareen, he says any party member or party legislator going to meet him (Tareen) is not doing anything to destabilize the federal or Punjab government. He says there is no threat to the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Let women be, control the man
Updated 11 Apr 2021

Let women be, control the man

Men need to be educated and then read the riot act. The enforcement of the law must be merciless in such cases.
Twixt torch & tray
11 Apr 2021

Twixt torch & tray

Some may say that the lawyers’ indignation is not without merit.
Behaviour bond
10 Apr 2021

Behaviour bond

States have turned the imitation of repressive laws into an art form...

Editorial

11 Apr 2021

Dissension within PTI

WITH the dust from the PDM’s implosion still not fully settled, the PTI is now faced with growing dissension from...
11 Apr 2021

Power to arrest

A SUPREME Court verdict announced on Thursday spelled out what might be considered a self-evident truth in any...
11 Apr 2021

Unequal vaccine distribution

IT is in times of crisis that we often see the best — or worst — of humanity. In this regard, the pandemic has...
10 Apr 2021

Greater tax burden

THE FBR’s tax target of Rs6tr for the next year under the IMF-mandated fiscal adjustment policies will increase ...
UK travel ban
Updated 10 Apr 2021

UK travel ban

Pakistan continued to allow passengers to arrive without quarantine requirements.
10 Apr 2021

IS in Mozambique

IT was not too long ago when the dreaded shock troops of the self-declared Islamic State group were rampaging ...