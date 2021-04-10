Dawn Logo

Vote count under way in high stakes Daska NA-75 re-election

Dawn.comPublished April 10, 2021 - Updated April 10, 2021 06:04pm
This photo shows a polling station in Daska on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
This photo shows a polling station in Daska on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Polling has ended in the NA-75 Daska constituency, where a close contest is expected between the ruling PTI and the PML-N.

Polling started at 8am and continued uninterrupted till 5pm in a peaceful manner.

After 5pm, only those voters who were inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes while counting has begun in most areas of the constituency.

Vote count taking place in a polling station of Daska. – DawnNewsTV
Vote count taking place in a polling station of Daska. – DawnNewsTV

The PML-N has awarded the ticket to Nosheen Iftikhar while Ali Asjad Malhi is the candidate for the PTI. A candidate of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Khalil Sandhu, is also in the run.

Rangers are on patrol duty, ensuring the transportation of election staff and material, while army troops have been stationed in Daska Stadium and will be available on call.

People in line to cast their votes in NA-75 re-election. — DawnNewsTV
People in line to cast their votes in NA-75 re-election. — DawnNewsTV

To make the conduct of the re-poll transparent, CCTV cameras have been installed at 47 sensitive polling stations, out of a total 360.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided that the presiding officers will sign the Form 45 (final results) inside the polling stations in the presence of polling agents of the respective candidates before they leave the premises, while no political figure will be allowed to meet the RO while receiving the election results.

The NA-75 seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan alias Zahry Shah in August 2020. The by-poll was delayed for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ECP had withheld the results of the Feb 19 by-poll in Daska due to violence, rigging and the disappearance of over 20 presiding officers and ordered a re-election in the entire constituency. The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

'Daska has been given another chance'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that all eyes will be on Daska as the people of the constituency will be representing the sentiments of the country's 220 million-strong population.

"The people of Daska have been given another chance to exact revenge from the vote stealing government, which has snatched bread from the people's mouth while also taking away development from Pakistan," she said.

The government's fears will prove to be true, she said, adding that the people of the constituency will cast their vote in order to avenge the deaths of those killed on Feb 19.

She stated that voters will demonstrate their lack of confidence in the current government by casting their vote, adding that incompetent governance had endangered the country's security.

"Daska will expose those who made false promises and have taken the country thirty years back in the span of three," she said.

She said that the people of Daska will not only guard the sanctity of the vote but will also protect polling staff.

PML-N submits application to CEC

Nosheen Iftikhar, the PML-N candidate, submitted an application to the chief election commissioner on Friday, alleging that certain presiding officers had been tasked by her opponents with casting additional/bogus votes in about 100 polling stations.

She requested for foolproof arrangements to ensure that no bogus votes were cast and that a mechanism be put in place to tally counterfoils with the number of votes cast and to check whether the counterfoils contain authentic and verified particulars of voters.

She also sought deputation of polling officers at each polling station by the ECP to keep a check on presiding officers.

The returning officer responded that the candidate should specify the names of the presiding officers along with their polling station numbers, and tangible evidence as no [preventive] action may be taken on mere speculations and apprehensions.

In another application, she invited the attention of election authorities that CCTV are not being installed on all main roads in Daska and feared that the lack of monitoring equipment may encourage violence.

The returning officer told the candidate that surveillance cameras had been installed in accordance with the SOPs (standard operating procedures) at all the polling stations declared highly sensitive by the district returning officer to record poll proceedings, vote counting process and preparation of results by the presiding officers.

Salman
Apr 10, 2021 09:00am
What happened to the 20 presiding officers is still unknown. We are a nation ruled by namaloom afrad
Reply Recommend 0
Hatim
Apr 10, 2021 10:19am
It is a real test of how our awam votes.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 10, 2021 12:39pm
TLP participation is a last minute surprise and could be the game changer.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 12:56pm
Nation prays for PTI to win.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021 01:11pm
There is no such thing like election in our country. Politics is nothing but a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 01:16pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that all eyes will be on Daska as the people of the constituency will be representing the sentiments of the country's 220 million-strong population. Talk about about being thick. Can some one explain to her, 1 constituency does not represent 220 million people, only the people of that constituency.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 10, 2021 01:20pm
Why so much hue and cry on one seat ? It was PML ( N) strong hold and they must win it. Government and bureaucracy has other important issues to address. One does hope that who so ever win , no body should knock the door of courts for any wrong doings. Honourable courts have already enough cases at their disposal.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 02:57pm
Rangers should keep eye on ECP as well, they are an extension of PML N and will cheat for Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjadx
Apr 10, 2021 03:11pm
@MONIER, they are asmani makhlooq's agents
Reply Recommend 0

