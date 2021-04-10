Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2021

PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar defeats PTI candidate to win Daska re-election

Dawn.com | Imran SadiqPublished April 10, 2021 - Updated April 11, 2021 02:41am
This combination photo shows PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi (L) and PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar. – Twitter
This combination photo shows PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi (L) and PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar. – Twitter

PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar has won the high stakes Daska NA-75 by-poll, defeating PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi by 16,642 votes, according to official results issued by the District Returning Officer.

According to an official copy of the Form 47, available with DawnNewsTV, the PML-N candidate bagged 110,075 votes, while Malhi received 93,433 votes.

Polling began at 8am and continued uninterrupted till 5pm in the constituency, where a close contest was expected between the PTI and the PML-N.

After 5pm, only those voters who were inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes.

Vote count taking place in a polling station of Daska. – DawnNewsTV
Vote count taking place in a polling station of Daska. – DawnNewsTV

Other than the PML-N and the PTI, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) Khalil Sandhu was also in the run. He came in third with 8,268 votes.

Rangers were on patrol duty, ensuring the transportation of election staff and material, while army troops were stationed at the Daska Stadium and were available on call.

People in line to cast their votes in NA-75 re-election. — DawnNewsTV
People in line to cast their votes in NA-75 re-election. — DawnNewsTV

To make the conduct of the re-poll transparent, CCTV cameras had been installed at 47 sensitive polling stations, out of a total 360.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided that the presiding officers will sign the Form 45 (final results) inside the polling stations in the presence of polling agents of the respective candidates before they leave the premises, while no political figure was allowed to meet the RO while receiving the election results.

The NA-75 seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan alias Zahry Shah in August 2020. The by-poll was delayed for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today's polling is the second time in less than two months that the constituents of NA-75 Daska are voting to elect an MNA. Last time, the ECP had withheld the results of the Feb 19 by-poll due to violence, rigging and the disappearance of over 20 presiding officers and ordered a re-election in the entire constituency. The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

'Daska has been given another chance'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said on Friday that all eyes will be on Daska as the people of the constituency will be representing the sentiments of the country's 220 million-strong population.

"The people of Daska have been given another chance to exact revenge from the vote stealing government, which has snatched bread from the people's mouth while also taking away development from Pakistan," she said.

The government's fears will prove to be true, she said, adding that the people of the constituency will cast their vote in order to avenge the deaths of those killed on Feb 19.

She said voters will demonstrate their lack of confidence in the current government by casting their vote, adding that incompetent governance had endangered the country's security.

"Daska will expose those who made false promises and have taken the country thirty years back in the span of three," she said.

MAryam had gone on to say that the people of Daska will not only guard the sanctity of the vote but will also protect polling staff.

PML-N submits application to CEC

A day before polling, Nosheen Iftikhar, the PML-N candidate, had submitted an application to the chief election commissioner, alleging that certain presiding officers had been tasked by her opponents with casting additional/bogus votes in about 100 polling stations.

She requested for foolproof arrangements to ensure that no bogus votes were cast and that a mechanism be put in place to tally counterfoils with the number of votes cast and to check whether the counterfoils contain authentic and verified particulars of voters.

She also sought deputation of polling officers at each polling station by the ECP to keep a check on presiding officers.

The returning officer responded that the candidate should specify the names of the presiding officers along with their polling station numbers, and tangible evidence as no [preventive] action may be taken on mere speculations and apprehensions.

In another application, she invited the attention of election authorities, claiming that CCTVs were not being installed on all main roads in Daska and feared that the lack of monitoring equipment may encourage violence.

The returning officer told the candidate that surveillance cameras had been installed in accordance with the SOPs (standard operating procedures) at all the polling stations declared highly sensitive by the district returning officer to record poll proceedings, vote counting process and preparation of results by the presiding officers.

'Level playing ground'

Special Assi­stant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference after polling ended, said the prime minister had given instructions to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure a "level playing ground" in the Daska by-polls.

Awan said the media had shown through its cameras today that polls were conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner, adding that the administration had complied with the instructions of the ECP in letter and spirit.

She said it was the PML-N's old habit to never accept the results when they lose and urged both sides to accept the results of the re-election whatever the outcome may be.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Apr 10, 2021 09:00am
What happened to the 20 presiding officers is still unknown. We are a nation ruled by namaloom afrad
Reply Recommend 0
Hatim
Apr 10, 2021 10:19am
It is a real test of how our awam votes.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 10, 2021 12:39pm
TLP participation is a last minute surprise and could be the game changer.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 12:56pm
Nation prays for PTI to win.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021 01:11pm
There is no such thing like election in our country. Politics is nothing but a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 01:16pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that all eyes will be on Daska as the people of the constituency will be representing the sentiments of the country's 220 million-strong population. Talk about about being thick. Can some one explain to her, 1 constituency does not represent 220 million people, only the people of that constituency.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 10, 2021 01:20pm
Why so much hue and cry on one seat ? It was PML ( N) strong hold and they must win it. Government and bureaucracy has other important issues to address. One does hope that who so ever win , no body should knock the door of courts for any wrong doings. Honourable courts have already enough cases at their disposal.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 02:57pm
Rangers should keep eye on ECP as well, they are an extension of PML N and will cheat for Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjadx
Apr 10, 2021 03:11pm
@MONIER, they are asmani makhlooq's agents
Reply Recommend 0
Hatim
Apr 10, 2021 06:59pm
If PTI loses then Buzdar should hand in his resignation.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 07:30pm
The fact that PTI is giving PML N such tough contest in its stronghold shows the changing mind of the people. They want honest and rule of law governance. Credit goes to PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 10, 2021 07:31pm
All elections are managed in Pakistan. This time will be no different.
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Apr 10, 2021 08:24pm
@Zak, she is totally disconnected from reality. She single handedly ran pml into the ground yet still thinks she will be future Queen calibri
Reply Recommend 0
Gratuitous
Apr 10, 2021 10:37pm
The incompetence of the Imran government and price hike will rout PTI in every nook and corner of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
helpless
Apr 10, 2021 10:39pm
Miracle caused by free biryani.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 10:50pm
@Surrender Modi, @Zak, she is totally disconnected from reality. She single handedly ran pml into the ground yet still thinks she will be future Queen calibri Hahaha. She should be in Guinness book of records for ruining a political party in shortest time and most bloopers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 10, 2021 10:52pm
@Salman,What happened to the 20 presiding officers is still unknown. We are a nation ruled by namaloom afrad The maloom afraid is having pizza in London and the other partying it in Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Winds of change?
Updated 10 Apr 2021

Winds of change?

Could the new cabinet fuel a renewed effort by the government to delve deeper into the real afflictions of governance?
Troubled waters ahead
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Troubled waters ahead

Rising inflation and depleting political capital are the most obvious reasons.

Editorial

10 Apr 2021

Greater tax burden

THE FBR’s tax target of Rs6tr for the next year under the IMF-mandated fiscal adjustment policies will increase ...
UK travel ban
Updated 10 Apr 2021

UK travel ban

Pakistan continued to allow passengers to arrive without quarantine requirements.
10 Apr 2021

IS in Mozambique

IT was not too long ago when the dreaded shock troops of the self-declared Islamic State group were rampaging ...
09 Apr 2021

Improving ties with Russia

RUSSIAN Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov struck the right tone during his visit to Pakistan. In a press conference...
Forces’ criticism bill
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Forces’ criticism bill

No one is above criticism, including the senior leadership of our security apparatus.
09 Apr 2021

ODI series triumph

WEDNESDAY’S victory over South Africa at Centurion has brought Pakistan a much-awaited overseas ODI series ...