Blasphemy case registered against two nurses in Faisalabad

Saleem MubarakPublished April 10, 2021 - Updated April 10, 2021 01:07pm
Police have registered a case against two nurses of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on the charge of committing blasphemy.
Police have registered a case against two nurses of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on the charge of committing blasphemy. — AP/File

FAISALABAD: Police have registered a case against two nurses of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on the charge of committing blasphemy.

Scores of hospital employees staged a protest demonstration on Friday against the two nurses while alleging that both committed blasphemy by removing a sticker with sacred inscription from a cupboard.

Some of the unruly agitators attacked the police van parked inside the hospital to get custody of one of the nurses but the police locked her inside the van to keep her safe from the the protesters.

A police officer said it had been reported that two nurses committed blasphemy on Thursday by removing a sticker in a ward where psychiatric patients are being treated.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Ali submitted an application to the Civil Lines police claiming that the allegation of blasphemy had been proved by the hospital committee. He said the head nurse had taken the removed sticker into her custody and she apprised him of the issue on Friday.

The hospital administration called police who immediately took the nurse into protective custody so that she could be moved to a safer place. Scores of people tried to get hold of her but police kept her inside the van.

Anti-riot police and Elite Force tackled the situation and a team led by Civil Lines DSP Rana Attaur Rehman after hectic struggle succeeded to move her from the hospital premises.

Among the protesters were clerics who demanded action against the prime suspect.

Police booked both nurses under section 295-B of the PPC.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2021

Dan
Apr 10, 2021 12:41pm
Totally radicalised society. Can’t get worse than this.
jaredlee007
Apr 10, 2021 12:44pm
This country is doing most things against the teachings of Islam. So much intolerance we have in this society.
Abraham
Apr 10, 2021 12:46pm
Seriously
CorrecttheImage
Apr 10, 2021 12:48pm
This is completely uncalled for. The local administration usually removes such stickers, quite frequently, and in a respectful manner. Where is any intent of blasphemy in it. This is uncalled for. The government and judiciary should put its step down.
Shigri
Apr 10, 2021 12:54pm
I am sure if police interrogate the nurses they will find something else from it but not blasphemy. Then what is law? for those who claim the allegation on Nurses?
Z
Apr 10, 2021 12:56pm
It will be interesting to know the religion of these nurses.
Wazahat
Apr 10, 2021 12:59pm
Mob justice has to end
A Shah
Apr 10, 2021 01:03pm
I am a proud Muslim but must say this is just ridiculous, i mean they have just removed the sticker that does not equate to blashpemy in any way whatsoever if they had desecrated the holy sculpture then it would had made sense but this, this is not alright and Islam doesnot teach this
kp
Apr 10, 2021 01:12pm
For removing a sticker from cupboard? One day all these supporters will realize this Frankenstein.
Ali Khan
Apr 10, 2021 01:15pm
Ridiculous.
Kashmiri Pandit
Apr 10, 2021 01:16pm
Haha champions of human rights Pakistan
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 10, 2021 01:22pm
No body should involve in blasphemy but this law must.not be misused.
Mustafa
Apr 10, 2021 01:25pm
This is not good. I hope the courts take the decision as per merit.
