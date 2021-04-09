Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2021

India objects to US Navy ship’s patrol without consent

APPublished April 9, 2021 - Updated April 9, 2021 08:15pm
The US 7th Fleet. — Photo courtesy Twitter
The US 7th Fleet. — Photo courtesy Twitter

India on Friday objected to a US Navy ship conducting a “freedom of navigation” patrol in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) without its prior consent.

“We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the government of USA through diplomatic channels,” India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The US 7th Fleet said in a statement earlier that the USS John Paul Jones on Wednesday “asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s EEZ, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law”.

It said India’s requirement that countries receive prior consent for military operations in its EEZ was “inconsistent with international law” and that the United States “will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows”.

Bagchi said the vessel was monitored continuously as it sailed from the Persian Gulf toward the Malacca Strait.

He said in a statement that India believes the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea does not authorise countries to carry out military exercises or manoeuvres, particularly involving the use of weapons or explosives, in other states’ EEZs and continental shelfs without the consent of the coastal state.

Comments (8)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2021 08:18pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Apr 09, 2021 08:21pm
Next time. Modi Navy can try stopping them.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 09, 2021 08:25pm
Biden doesn't like Modi. That bit is confirmed.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Apr 09, 2021 08:38pm
Wow! India is speaking the China language. Before raising any objection India must read the UN Conventions of the Law of Sea. US Navy believe in free navigation, be it Strait of Hormuz, Strait of Malacca, S. China Sea, Panama Canal, Suez Canal, or even Red Sea, or Indian Ocean. US Navy had been staying/patrolling since long, and will remain so. The recently held naval exercises in Arabian Sea by 45 global navies under PK Navy patronage, was a proof & resolve to keep international waters free.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen
Apr 09, 2021 08:46pm
No one respects genocidal maniacs like Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Khan
Apr 09, 2021 09:02pm
Is the 4-year Trump/Modi HONEYMOON over ? Now "daddy" Biden is here. Face the music.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Apr 09, 2021 09:05pm
Modi too busy in Delhi with farmers!
Reply Recommend 0
shah zaman
Apr 09, 2021 09:11pm
now is the time for India to prove whether it's a US lackey (general perception) or a non aligned independent sovereign state, with a fitting rebuttal of the US statement.
Reply Recommend 0

