Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2021

Betrayal of the Constitution will be punished in this world and the hereafter: Justice Isa

Tahir NaseerPublished April 9, 2021 - Updated April 9, 2021 04:00pm
Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that treachery with the Constitution was an action which would be punished in this world and the hereafter. — DawnNewsTV
Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that treachery with the Constitution was an action which would be punished in this world and the hereafter. — DawnNewsTV

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Friday that treachery with the Constitution was an action that would be punished in this world and the hereafter.

Addressing a conference on "Fundamental Rights and [the] Constitution" organised by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Justice Isa said that a violation of the Constitution would fall into the category of treason.

"Betrayal of the Constitution will be punished not only in this world but also in the hereafter," he said, adding that without the Constitution, the federation would break up and the state or concept of being Pakistani would also come to an end.

"Protecting the Constitution is obligatory upon every Pakistani, so protect it.

"Our Constitution is based on the fact that the authority of the whole world belongs to Allah," said Justice Isa. "The Constitution of Pakistan and Islam go hand-in-hand."

He said that almost 50 years had passed since the Constitution was enacted and the Quaid-i-Azam himself had called for it to be democratic and based on Islamic laws. "Quaid-i-Azam said that all are equal in Islam and justice should prevail."

Justice Isa stated that the Constitution provided protection to every citizen — regardless of religion — and it was the duty of a Muslim to provide justice to minorities.

"The flag of the Muslim League was green with the moon and stars on it but there is also a white stripe in the flag of Pakistan. The white colour in the flag of Pakistan represents minorities."

"The Constitution says minorities will be given full opportunities," he said, adding that the Holy Quran did not allow for free individuals to be enslaved and Islam did not give permission for forced labour. Rather, Justice Isa said, Islam placed a special emphasis on the protection of workers and their rights including early and timely compensation for their work.

"There are also many verses (of the Holy Quran) and Hadith regarding the privacy of the home. Suspicion should be avoided and you should not engage in jealousy and hatred with one another," he said, adding that no one should be forcibly deprived of their property.

"The Constitution prohibits various aspects of discrimination and provides protection. Islam has also taught Muslims collectivism."

Justice Isa lamented that individuals had repeatedly ignored and cast the Constitution aside while "we're left telling them that this is not the case". "People's lust rejected the Constitution and the defenders of the Constitution broke their oath."

"The Islamic system has arrived, we just need to act on it. The first command of God for Muslims is to acquire knowledge," said Justice Isa, while questioning why the literacy rate in Pakistan was not 100 per cent when — even not bringing up the example of the West — it was 100pc in Sri Lanka.

"Learning [is achieved] by only the one who always considers themselves a student," he said, noting that people had neither bothered to learn about the Constitution nor even read its translation.

Justice Isa said that he didn't think the Constitution was taught in any school of Pakistan whereas American students were taught their constitution from an early age so they could know about it. "It is very important to read the Constitution because only by reading it will we know how Pakistan came into being."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistani
Apr 09, 2021 03:57pm
Constitution is not a sacred document. To which length this dummy will go in personal grudge and bigotry.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 09, 2021 03:57pm
Playing to the galleries. Faez Esa would have been more successful as an actor in Hollywood.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Apr 09, 2021 04:01pm
Very true. Childern must be taught that underthe sacred constitution how you can win a senate seat. How you can be a convicted criminal and still leave for treatment abroad and be a judge who cannot explain his source of income but yet have the audacity to come in public and talk about welfare of masses and greatness of a flawed document. Claps
Reply Recommend 0
Memon Abdul
Apr 09, 2021 04:01pm
Wow... I have been saying this for years...who in Pakistan knows the constitution by heart...every child should not only be taught but comprehensively explained the meaning and implications of each and every article of constitution - educational reform should be given first priority if we are to actually expect a change - otherwise it will be the same brainwashed masses for the corrupt to command!
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Apr 09, 2021 04:01pm
So will thievery.
Reply Recommend 0
sajjad choudhry
Apr 09, 2021 04:08pm
Judge Issa, similarly corruption and looting the money and by not giving the money trail is being answerable in this world and after death.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2021 04:12pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0
badar muneer
Apr 09, 2021 04:13pm
i think asset beyond means will also be held accountable
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Apr 09, 2021 04:16pm
Please show the money trail; come clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 09, 2021 04:16pm
What does the constitution say about refusing to reopen corruption cases like Hudabiya and then asking press not to talk about it?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 09, 2021 04:22pm
So will be lies about illicit wealth accumulation, deceit in declarations and avoiding tax as per the laws of the state
Reply Recommend 0
Von Aden
Apr 09, 2021 04:23pm
Cheating and lying is the biggest sin in Islam. Time to own up your misdoings.
Reply Recommend 0
Bobby
Apr 09, 2021 04:26pm
You got that money trail yet or still searching?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Apr 09, 2021 04:26pm
Justice sb show your money trail please
Reply Recommend 0
Aurat March
Apr 09, 2021 04:32pm
What about the actual physical betrayal from the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Apr 09, 2021 04:32pm
First give money trail, then lectures on constitution and democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Apr 09, 2021 04:36pm
Wise words, now declare your unexplained wealth and show us those kicksbacks.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid-19 and thereafter
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Covid-19 and thereafter

Expenditure on healthcare should be seen as an investment rather than a social overhead.
Reading trends
09 Apr 2021

Reading trends

We do not know the link between education and book-reading.
Domestic violence
08 Apr 2021

Domestic violence

The new KP law is a significant step towards women’s empowerment.

Editorial

09 Apr 2021

Improving ties with Russia

RUSSIAN Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov struck the right tone during his visit to Pakistan. In a press conference...
Forces’ criticism bill
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Forces’ criticism bill

No one is above criticism, including the senior leadership of our security apparatus.
09 Apr 2021

ODI series triumph

WEDNESDAY’S victory over South Africa at Centurion has brought Pakistan a much-awaited overseas ODI series ...
IMF forecast
Updated 08 Apr 2021

IMF forecast

The only way out is to convince the Fund to soften its conditions for the remaining period of the loan.
08 Apr 2021

Police shake-up

AN unprecedented move has been made to weed out corrupt cops in Punjab. On the provincial IGP’s instructions, 61...
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Exam predicament

THE government’s decision to halt physical lessons from grades 1 to 8 till April 28, but to resume classes and...