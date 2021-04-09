Dawn Logo

Indian police clamp curbs on media coverage of gun battles in occupied Kashmir

ReutersPublished April 9, 2021 - Updated April 9, 2021 02:55pm
In this file photo, Kashmiri protestors clash with Indian government forces following the death of school teacher Rizwan Asad in police custody in Awantipora of Pulwama district, south of Srinagar on March 19, 2019. — Anadolu Agency/File
Police in occupied Kashmir have asked journalists to refrain from live coverage of gun battles with fighters opposing Indian rule in the region or protests, calling such reports a provocation amounting to interference in their duties.

India has deployed tens of thousands of police and soldiers to keep the peace in the occupied region after revoking its constitutional autonomy in 2019 to weld the region more tightly to the country.

In an order this week, the police chief in the occupied Kashmir Valley set out new guidelines for journalists covering the insurgency, in which fighters have targeted security forces.

“No operational content should be carried which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order, or which promotes anti-national sentiment,” police chief Vijay Kumar said.

Media were advised to stay away from the site of gun battles or situations that shaped as a challenge to law and order, and not engage in live coverage, he added.

Kumar said journalists' right to freedom of speech and expression was subject to reasonable curbs, so as not to endanger the lives of others or compromise national security.

“Do not interfere in the professional and bonafide duty of police and security forces at encounter sites,” he said.

More than 50,000 people have died in the revolt that erupted in 1989, government figures show. Human rights and separatists put the toll at double.

In the past, police have said the presence of television cameras and journalists at trouble spots in occupied Kashmir often encouraged people to come out in the streets and break the law by throwing stones.

But journalists said the new rules were meant to coerce them into not reporting.

“Press freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and any attack on it undermines the democratic setup of which media is the fourth pillar,” the Kashmir Press Club said in a statement.

“Any such attack on press freedom and journalism is highly distressful.”

COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Apr 09, 2021 03:08pm
In this file photo, Kashmiri protestors clash with Indian government forces following the death of school teacher Rizwan Asad in police custody in Awantipora of Pulwama district, south of Srinagar on March 19, 2019. — Anadolu Agency/File Very quiet in the US, EU, UK. Any comment?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2021 03:11pm
“Any such attack on press freedom and journalism is highly distressful.” Those who complain , see what real loss of freedom of speach looks like. Appreciate the tolerance of the government in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Apr 09, 2021 03:17pm
Our country our rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2021 03:18pm
Kashmiris in IOK should appeal to UN directly for help against the foreign Indian most brutal occupation in history of mankind. UNMOGIP should be sent in to prevent mass genocide.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 09, 2021 03:20pm
They cant rid out of it, resolution is mandatory.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Amjad
Apr 09, 2021 03:38pm
THIS IS DEFINATION OF THE POLICE STATE!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail chacha
Apr 09, 2021 03:40pm
Where is democracy?
Reply Recommend 0
shah zaman
Apr 09, 2021 03:45pm
Kashmiris own determination and efforts are sure to win them the freedom they are offering supreme sacrifices for, they don't need any external moral or diplomatic support that are mere a hot breath
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Apr 09, 2021 03:46pm
India should think why these things happen?
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmed
Apr 09, 2021 03:46pm
Where in the world media refrain from live coverage of breaking news. India is not the largest democracy, it is the largest hypocrisy on the face of earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2021 03:56pm
I believe they have done what suits them the most. We should focus on what needs to be done on our part considering our economy. Lets not bother about India at this point of time. Lets focus on our economy
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 09, 2021 04:27pm
Now with the ceasefire between the two countries, India should explain all this unrest. Previously they would just blame it on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Apr 09, 2021 04:30pm
Ongoing security actions are not allowed to be recorded anywhere in the world. India had bad experience with both kargil and Mumbai attack. Since then people like burkha dutt are restricted.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Apr 09, 2021 04:35pm
another brick in the nazi india forming
Reply Recommend 0

