Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2021

British MPs write to Johnson over Pakistan ban

Atika RehmanPublished April 9, 2021 - Updated April 9, 2021 07:35am
Led by Yasmin Qureshi, a British Pakistani MP for Bolton South East, the letter said the ban came into force at a short notice. — Photo courtesy: BBC
Led by Yasmin Qureshi, a British Pakistani MP for Bolton South East, the letter said the ban came into force at a short notice. — Photo courtesy: BBC

LONDON: About 50 members of parliament signed a letter addressed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demanding charter flights for stranded citizens in Pakistan and Bangladesh. They also asked for clarity on when the ‘red list’ would be reviewed.

Led by Yasmin Qureshi, a British Pakistani MP for Bolton South East, the letter said the ban came into force at a short notice and that travellers had been “put into a position of either being stuck abroad or getting into considerable debt” to pay to get home. The MPs asked the government to explore charter flight options or provide financial support for stranded UK residents.

“If this cannot be done, then measures need to be put in place to extend the cut-off date,” the letter said, adding: “The vast majority of UK residents currently in those countries will have had to save up for some time to fly over there. Most are not risk or even moderately wealthy people but are working class citizens.”

The UK government announced last week that Pakistan would be added to the ‘red list’ of countries, a travel curb that is effective from April 9. Passengers from Pakistan will be denied entry to the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residency rights. The cost for one adult in a hotel room for 10 days is £1,750, which does not include the mandatory £210 each passenger has to pay for testing in this period.

The letter raised concerns about “lack of available data and evidential and scientific reasoning” behind Pakistan’s inclusion on the ‘red list’. It noted that the current rate of infection in Pakistan is reported to be lower than the UK.

The MPs also asked the government to clarify when the next review date would be for removing countries from the red list “so constituents can make realistic travel plans”.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid-19 and thereafter
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Covid-19 and thereafter

Expenditure on healthcare should be seen as an investment rather than a social overhead.
Reading trends
09 Apr 2021

Reading trends

We do not know the link between education and book-reading.
Domestic violence
08 Apr 2021

Domestic violence

The new KP law is a significant step towards women’s empowerment.

Editorial

09 Apr 2021

Improving ties with Russia

RUSSIAN Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov struck the right tone during his visit to Pakistan. In a press conference...
Forces’ criticism bill
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Forces’ criticism bill

No one is above criticism, including the senior leadership of our security apparatus.
09 Apr 2021

ODI series triumph

WEDNESDAY’S victory over South Africa at Centurion has brought Pakistan a much-awaited overseas ODI series ...
IMF forecast
Updated 08 Apr 2021

IMF forecast

The only way out is to convince the Fund to soften its conditions for the remaining period of the loan.
08 Apr 2021

Police shake-up

AN unprecedented move has been made to weed out corrupt cops in Punjab. On the provincial IGP’s instructions, 61...
Updated 09 Apr 2021

Exam predicament

THE government’s decision to halt physical lessons from grades 1 to 8 till April 28, but to resume classes and...