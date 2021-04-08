Dawn Logo

Army huddle reaffirms 'complete solidarity' with Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated April 8, 2021 09:21pm
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Thursday.
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Thursday reaffirmed its "complete solidarity" with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination, the military's media wing said.

The support was expressed during the 240th Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The commanders undertook a comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the situation along the eastern border and the Line of Control, "especially the environment post ceasefire understanding [of] 2021 between" the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India.

"Forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for [the] right to self-determination," the ISPR said.

The perpetually tense relations between Pakistan and India, which have fought three wars, besides engaging in several episodes of limited conflict, suffered a breakdown after India illegally annexed occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

However, the two countries sprung a surprise in February by announcing the resumption of ceasefire at the LoC after a ‘hotline contact’ between the DGMOs of the two countries. Many believe that agreement was made possible through a backchannel, although Pakistani officials strongly deny it.

No violation has since then been reported at the LoC.

Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue last month, Army Chief Gen Bajwa had stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, saying: "We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward."

In its meeting today, the army conference also expressed confidence in the operational preparedness of the army displayed during the formation exercises held recently.

It undertook a detailed review of the security situation in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Forum reiterated the importance of energising early induction of civil administration and other law enforcement agencies along with [a] speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe," the statement added.

The army leadership expressed satisfaction over positive developments in the Afghan peace process and the efforts made so far. It was also apprised of military engagements with friendly countries.

While reviewing the internal security situation including the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus, the forum reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to "extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic", according to the ISPR.

bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2021 09:13pm
We stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri and Naxalites freedom struggles and #FarmersProtest in India.
Brownman
Apr 08, 2021 09:18pm
Yes, totally believable your grace.
Asif A Shah
Apr 08, 2021 09:19pm
Who will pay for this expression of solidarity with the Kashmiris? We cannot even feed our children and send them to school.
Ali Da anga
Apr 08, 2021 09:28pm
No use waste of time
AK47
Apr 08, 2021 09:36pm
That means that there is no question of establishing good relationship with neighbors if you start the rhetoric that will never materialize in another 100 years.
Jehan
Apr 08, 2021 09:38pm
Two power centers in a country are like two wives in same house. It never works. Military will never let go its control on the country. One coas may loosen the grip. The next will tighten it. Military generals all over the world are just interested in their budgets, land allotments and cigar clubs
Feroze Khan
Apr 08, 2021 09:53pm
I wonder what business is of the army to make political statements?
