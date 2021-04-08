Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2021

Govt to open Covid vaccine registration for all citizens post Eid: Asad Umar

Dawn.comPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated April 8, 2021 04:04pm
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the government plans to open registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the government plans to open registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the government plans to open registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid.

He said this while speaking to select senior journalists on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after over 100 deaths were reported for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 15,000 mortalities.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said it has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines to citizens aged 80 years and above in their homes.

In his conversation with journalists, Umar termed the next five to six weeks "critical" for the ongoing third wave of the virus in Pakistan.

He said so far 14,000 people had received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million were inoculated as part of the government campaign.

The minister said China was Pakistan's "primary source" for vaccination for now, adding that the Cansino Covid-19 vaccine will also be available in the country after Eid.

"We will be able to vaccinate more than 125,000 people per day after Eid," Umar told media representatives.

He noted with concern that the current number of critical care patients in the country was higher than during the first coronavirus wave.

"Strict enforcement of SOPs (standard operating procedures) can bring down the rising rate of infection," he stressed.

Pakistan reported 5,329 coronavirus cases and 98 deaths during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections so far this year as well as the highest since June 16, 2020, when 5,090 cases were reported.

The current positivity rate is 10.7 per cent.

Among the four provinces, Punjab recorded the highest number of daily infections at 2,990, along with 62 deaths. It was followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which registered 1,018 cases and 23 deaths.

Earlier this week, a study conducted by American newswire Bloomberg had shown that it would take a decade for Pakistan to inoculate 75pc of its population despite the fact that over one million people have already been vaccinated against the virus.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A golden rebirth
08 Apr 2021

A golden rebirth

The museum will reinforce Egypt’s claim for repatriation of its heritage.
At the crossroads
Updated 08 Apr 2021

At the crossroads

How things go with the IMF are critical to how the political scene will evolve.
Both sides unaware of their role
Updated 08 Apr 2021

Both sides unaware of their role

One of the reasons for Pakistan’s politics being poor is lack of communication between political leaders and the rank and file.
Blaming the victim
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Blaming the victim

It is all too easy to blame the woman for being raped.

Editorial

IMF forecast
Updated 08 Apr 2021

IMF forecast

The only way out is to convince the Fund to soften its conditions for the remaining period of the loan.
08 Apr 2021

Police shake-up

AN unprecedented move has been made to weed out corrupt cops in Punjab. On the provincial IGP’s instructions, 61...
08 Apr 2021

Exam predicament

THE government’s decision to halt physical lessons from grades 1 to 8 till April 28, but to resume classes and...
Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...