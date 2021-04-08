Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2021

IMF projects budget deficit at 7.1pc in FY21

Khaleeq KianiPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated April 8, 2021 09:01am
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday projected Pakistan fiscal position to remain under pressure during current fiscal year. — Reuters/File
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday projected Pakistan fiscal position to remain under pressure during current fiscal year. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday projected Pakistan fiscal position to remain under pressure during current fiscal year with budget and primary deficit at 7.1pc and 1pc of GDP respectively and debt levels staying elevated at 87.7pc.

In one of its flagship publications – Fiscal Monitor – the IMF, however, forecast improving fiscal situation over the next few years. For example, it has estimated fiscal deficit for next year (FY22) at 5.5pc and going further down to 3.9pc in FY23. On the longer horizon, the IMF put the country’s fiscal deficit at 2.9pc of GDP by 2026.

The IMF forecast Pakistan’s general government gross debt to peak at 87.7pc of GDP – the highest in history – by end of current fiscal year and then start declining to 83.3pc and then gradually going down to 65.5pc by 2026.

Sees primary deficit at 1pc and gross debt at 87.7pc of GDP

The net debt-to-GDP ratio – after adjusting for repayments etc – was also estimated to hit a record 80.7pc in FY21 and then making a sharp reduction to 77.3pc in FY22 and 72.4pc in FY23. Net debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to keep falling to reach 61.6pc of GDP by 2026.

Likewise, it projected primary deficit turning positive 0.4pc of GDP in FY22 and then primary surplus reaching 1.6pc of GDP by 2023 and then staying flat in the same range until 2026.

The fiscal monitor also estimated Pakistan’s revenue-to-GDP ratio improving for 15.8pc of GDP this year to 17pc next fiscal year and then remain unchanged at 17.6pc of GDP over the next four years. The expenditure to GDP ratio is also projected to keep declining from 22.9pc during the current year to 22.5pc next year and then falling almost 0.4pc each year to touch 20.5pc of GDP by 2026.

The IMF advised that until the pandemic was brought under control globally, fiscal policy must remain flexible and supportive of health care systems, households, viable firms, and the economic recovery. The need and scope for support varies across economies, depending on the effect of the pandemic and the ability to access low-cost borrowing.

At the same time, the race to vaccinate against Covid-19 continues, but the pace of inoculations is widely different across countries, with access unavailable for many. Global vaccination is urgently needed. Global inoculation would pay for itself with stronger employment and economic activity, leading to increased tax revenues and sizable savings in fiscal support.

The fund noted that many governments in advanced economies were implementing sizable spending and revenue measures in 2021 (6pc of GDP, on average). Support in emerging market economies and especially in low-income developing countries has been smaller and front-loaded, with a large share of measures expiring. Fiscal support has prevented more severe economic contractions and larger job losses.

Meanwhile, such support, along with drops in revenues, has raised government deficits and debt to unprecedented levels across all country income groups. Average overall deficits as a share of GDP in 2020 reached 11.7pc for advanced economies, 9.8pc for emerging market economies, and 5.5pc for low-income developing countries.

The rise in deficits in advanced economies and several emerging market economies resulted from roughly equal increases in spending and declines in revenues, whereas in many emerging market economies and most low-income developing countries, it stemmed primarily from the collapse in revenues caused by the economic downturn.

Fiscal deficits in 2021 are projected to shrink in most countries as pandemic-related support expires or winds down, revenues recover somewhat, and the number of unemployment claims declines. Average public debt worldwide reached an unprecedented 97pc of GDP in 2020 and is projected to stabilize at around 99pc of GDP in 2021.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A golden rebirth
08 Apr 2021

A golden rebirth

The museum will reinforce Egypt’s claim for repatriation of its heritage.
At the crossroads
Updated 08 Apr 2021

At the crossroads

How things go with the IMF are critical to how the political scene will evolve.
Both sides unaware of their role
Updated 08 Apr 2021

Both sides unaware of their role

One of the reasons for Pakistan’s politics being poor is lack of communication between political leaders and the rank and file.
Blaming the victim
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Blaming the victim

It is all too easy to blame the woman for being raped.

Editorial

IMF forecast
Updated 08 Apr 2021

IMF forecast

The only way out is to convince the Fund to soften its conditions for the remaining period of the loan.
08 Apr 2021

Police shake-up

AN unprecedented move has been made to weed out corrupt cops in Punjab. On the provincial IGP’s instructions, 61...
08 Apr 2021

Exam predicament

THE government’s decision to halt physical lessons from grades 1 to 8 till April 28, but to resume classes and...
Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...