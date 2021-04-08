Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2021

US urges India, Pakistan to hold direct talks

Anwar IqbalPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated April 8, 2021 07:32am
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price addresses a press briefing on February 2, 2021. — Reuters/File
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price addresses a press briefing on February 2, 2021. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has refused to comment on Pakistan cancelling an earlier decision to import sugar and cotton from India but did ask the two neighbours to hold direct talks to normalise relations.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on that specifically. What I would say is that we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern,” said the department’s spokesperson Ned Price when asked what Washington thought of this development.

On March 31, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) announced in Islamabad that it was allowing the private sector to import 0.5 million tons of white sugar from India. The committee also approved another proposal to import cotton from India starting June this year.

But on April 1, the federal cabinet deferred the ECC’s decision to allow imports from India until New Delhi reinstates Article 370 of its Constitution, which guaranteed a semi-autonomous status for India-held Kashmir.

Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019 when New Delhi announced its decision to change Kashmir’s status.

The now defunct decision to resume trade with India had followed an agreement between Islamabad and New Delhi to observe a ceasefire on the Line of Control after months of tensions. The move had rekindled hopes that the two nuclear-armed neighbours would start taking baby steps towards normalising relations.

In 2018-19, India and Pakistan traded only $494.87 million worth of goods and that too mostly favoured India.

At the State Department briefing on Tuesday, Mr Price also reiterated the Biden administration’s desire to end America’s military presence in Afghanistan but did not say if Washington will meet the May 1 deadline.

The Trump administration had signed an agreement with the Taliban which required Washington to withdraw its troops by May 1. The Biden administration recognises the agreement but seems reluctant to meet the deadline.

“We are committed to bringing a responsible end to the conflict, removing our troops from harm’s way” but not without “ensuring that Afghanistan can never again become a platform, a launch pad, for terrorist attacks that would threaten the United States or our allies,” Mr Price said.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2021

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A golden rebirth
08 Apr 2021

A golden rebirth

The museum will reinforce Egypt’s claim for repatriation of its heritage.
At the crossroads
08 Apr 2021

At the crossroads

Increasingly now, signs are suggesting that the government intends to try and renegotiate the terms of the Fund programme.
Blaming the victim
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Blaming the victim

It is all too easy to blame the woman for being raped.

Editorial

08 Apr 2021

IMF forecast

THE IMF’s new forecast of a subdued economic growth rate of 1.5pc for Pakistan in the current fiscal represents an...
08 Apr 2021

Police shake-up

AN unprecedented move has been made to weed out corrupt cops in Punjab. On the provincial IGP’s instructions, 61...
08 Apr 2021

Exam predicament

THE government’s decision to halt physical lessons from grades 1 to 8 till April 28, but to resume classes and...
Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...