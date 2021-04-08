Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2021

Pakistan among beneficiaries of IMF-WB initiative

Anwar IqbalPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated April 8, 2021 09:45am
Pakistan is among the major beneficiaries of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank initiative to help emerging economies deal with the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis. — Reuters
Pakistan is among the major beneficiaries of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank initiative to help emerging economies deal with the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is among the major beneficiaries of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank initiative to help emerging economies deal with the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Data released by the two financial institutions show that Pakistan is receiving $1,386 million from the IMF’s Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). Pakistan’s request for assistance from the RCF was approved on April 16, 2020 and Islamabad started receiving support from this facility soon after the approval.

Pakistan is also getting support from a World Bank programme known as Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). Between May and December 2020, Pakistan saved $3645.4m with support from this programme, which amounts to 1.3 per cent of its GDP.

Between January and June 2021, Pakistan will save about $2487.8m, which is 0.9pc of its GDP.

Carmen Altenkirch, an emerging market sovereign analyst at Aviva Investors, told the Reuters news agency that Pakistan, Zambia, Pakistan, Argentina and Bahrain were the biggest beneficiaries of these programmes.

Pakistan and Angola would get the most from the DSSI extension.

“Pakistan is a great example of a country that could have defaulted,” without the support, she said. But she and other experts warned that this would not solve the underlying problems of those countries that have high debt burdens and rising interest costs.

The Reuters story noted that debt experts, charity groups and investors welcomed news on Wednesday that the world’s poorest countries will get new IMF funds and Covid-19 debt relief. But they also cautioned that for some it would still only be a band-aid solution.

A new $650 billion allocation of the IMF’s quasi currency known as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) will provide over $20bn of funding, while an extended repayment holiday on loans from rich G20 nations will temporarily save another $7bn. Those under the most serious stress will receive the biggest benefit. Zambia’s share of the handout — SDRs are allocated roughly according to the size of economies — will double its international reserves.

An IMF note on Pakistan showed that under the Covid-19 burden, the country’s economic activity worsened notably, with growth preliminarily estimated at minus 0.4pc in FY2020. A gradual recovery is expected in FY2021.

Pakistan also applied to the UN Covax facility to cover 20pc of the adult population (102m doses, $340m), including frontline workers (15m doses, $91m) and adults over 65 years (22m doses, $131m).

By end-January 2021, Covax/Gavi confirmed the allocation of 17.2m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Pakistan, 6m doses of which were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan by mid-March, and the rest by June 2021. There are reportedly shipment delays related to the export of the vaccine from India where AstraZeneca is manufactured. Pakistan has so far received 1m Sinopharm doses donated by China.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A golden rebirth
08 Apr 2021

A golden rebirth

The museum will reinforce Egypt’s claim for repatriation of its heritage.
At the crossroads
Updated 08 Apr 2021

At the crossroads

How things go with the IMF are critical to how the political scene will evolve.
Both sides unaware of their role
Updated 08 Apr 2021

Both sides unaware of their role

One of the reasons for Pakistan’s politics being poor is lack of communication between political leaders and the rank and file.
Blaming the victim
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Blaming the victim

It is all too easy to blame the woman for being raped.

Editorial

IMF forecast
Updated 08 Apr 2021

IMF forecast

The only way out is to convince the Fund to soften its conditions for the remaining period of the loan.
08 Apr 2021

Police shake-up

AN unprecedented move has been made to weed out corrupt cops in Punjab. On the provincial IGP’s instructions, 61...
08 Apr 2021

Exam predicament

THE government’s decision to halt physical lessons from grades 1 to 8 till April 28, but to resume classes and...
Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...