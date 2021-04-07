Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2021

EU commission head taken aback as Erdogan and her colleague snap up chairs

ReutersPublished April 7, 2021 - Updated April 7, 2021 07:58pm
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara, Turkey, April 6. — Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara, Turkey, April 6. — Reuters

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was taken aback to find her fellow top EU official taking the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when the duo visited Ankara, and her spokesman made that clear on Wednesday.

Footage from their meeting on Tuesday showed the first female head of the Eu, the only woman in the talks, gesturing in disbelief and uttering a surprised sigh as Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel took the two centre-stage seats prepared, relegating her to an adjacent sofa.

“The president of the commission was clearly surprised,” said the EU executive arm’s spokesman, Eric Mamer.

“The president (von der Leyen) should have been seated in exactly the same manner as the president of the European Council and the Turkish president.”

The Turkish government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, a member of the European parliament, Sophie in ‘t Veld, asked why Michel had not reacted.

While the commission conveyed von der Leyen’s irritation, an EU official who declined to be named said that to do so might have provoked a “protocol and political incident, both towards Turkey and the European Council”.

“Turkey meant no disrespect,” the official said. “It extended a very courteous welcome to both presidents and strictly adhered to international protocol.”

In the past, three chairs were provided when the Turkish leader visited Brussels for talks with the heads of the Commission and the European Council, which collectively represents the bloc’s 27 member states.

Mamer said von der Leyen decided not to make “an issue out of it” and in the conversation brought up women’s rights and the Istanbul Convention on violence against women, from which Turkey withdrew last month.

Ties between Brussels and Ankara have been strained since a coup attempt in 2016 prompted a crackdown on civil rights in Turkey, but they are now testing a cautious rapprochement.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women living alone
07 Apr 2021

Women living alone

The punishment for not marrying is a life sentence of living in a home where they never make the rules.
Folly of narratives
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Folly of narratives

A circus has better decision-making processes and Pakistan’s government can and must do better.
Crimson tide
07 Apr 2021

Crimson tide

1971 was a tricky time for Pakistan’s leading poet.
Questioning education
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Questioning education

Those with power don’t care too much for the public-sector education system.

Editorial

Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...
06 Apr 2021

Electoral reforms

FEDERAL Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the opposition to cooperate with the government in order to...
06 Apr 2021

Ghani’s proposal

AS questions swirl over whether or not the US will honour its commitment to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan...
Controversial view
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Controversial view

The prime minister's point appeared to be more about limiting government responsibility than reforming male behaviour.