PTA launches new online system to block lost and stolen mobile phones

Javed HussainPublished April 7, 2021 - Updated April 7, 2021 07:36pm
Under the new system, the stolen mobile phone will be blocked within 24 hours of reporting after necessary verification. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a new automated system for the blocking of lost, stolen and snatched mobile phones.

Titled ‘Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS)’, the new system will provide ease and facilitation to the users who want to get a mobile phone blocked in case it has been stolen, snatched or lost.

“Complainants can easily file a request with PTA for blocking the IMEI of such handset to prevent it from potential misuse,” the PTA spokesperson said in a statement.

Under the new system, the stolen mobile phone will be blocked within 24 hours of reporting after necessary verification.

LSDS is an automated system integrated with the PTA’s Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), according to the statement.

How to lodge a complaint

In order to block a cell phone, users will have to lodge a request with the PTA through its online Complaint Management System (CMS) available at www.pta.gov.pk. Once a complaint is filed, the complainant will receive a reference number upon successful registration of the blocking request.

For any information or questions, users will be able to contact PTA Consumer Support Centre's toll-free number at 0800-55055. The number will remain operational 12 hours a day from 9am to 9pm all seven days of the week.

If a phone has been recovered, the complainant will have to follow the same procedure for unblocking through CMS and mention their complaint reference number along with other mandatory details that were given to them earlier for the blocking of the mobile phone. “[The] user will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unblocked,”the PTA statement said.

Currently, users approach the PTA for the blocking or unblocking of lost, stolen or snatched mobile phones via its toll-free number, by sending an email at imei@pta.gov.pk or through CPLC Karachi. However, after the launch of the new system, these mediums will no longer be available for users.

