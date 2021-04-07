Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2021

ANP withdraws from NA-249 by-poll in favour of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail

Dawn.comPublished April 7, 2021 - Updated April 7, 2021 04:30pm
ANP Sindh General Secretary Younis Buneri addresses a press conference alongside PML-N's Miftah Ismail in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
ANP Sindh General Secretary Younis Buneri addresses a press conference alongside PML-N's Miftah Ismail in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of its candidate for the upcoming by-elections in NA-249 Karachi, scheduled for April 29, in favour of PML-N's Miftah Ismail.

The seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif with a narrow margin.

The ANP had fielded Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but the party withdrew his candidacy after talks with the PML-N.

The development comes a day after the ANP parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an anti-government alliance of opposition parties — following the issuance of a show-cause notice to it by PDM general secretary and PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The notice was served to the ANP for its support to the PPP candidate in the Senate opposition leader election.

ANP central vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti had said the PDM was not a political party that could issue notices to its members. The party had also expressed its displeasure on the notice and said it was meant to damage ANP’s political status.

Talking to media in Karachi on Wednesday, ANP Sindh General Secretary Younis Buneri said ANP candidate Haji Aurangzeb Khan dropped out of the electoral race in favour of Ismail in accordance with a party decision.

He said ANP's members were democratic people, “and we are free to make our own decisions; though we are no more with the PDM our struggle for democracy will continue.”

Buneri also said he had decided to support Ismail after consulting the Provincial Advisory Council.

Aurangzeb, who withdrew his candidacy in favour of Ismail, said that the party was committed to its decisions and hoped that the PML-N would win the by-election.

On Tuesday, while speaking to Dawn News on the programme 'Live with Adil Shahzeb', ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan held the PML-N and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) responsible for playing a major role in the disintegration of the PDM.

Khan said political alliances did not work in this manner. "We can't even name this alliance the Pakistan Democratic Movement," he added.

Speaking alongside Buneri, former finance minister Ismail welcomed the ANP’s decision to withdraw its candidate in favour of the PML-N. He expressed the hope to collaborate with the ANP to "work for the betterment of the people".

“The support of ANP has infused energy in our hopes,” he added.

The PML-N leader said PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had stated that he would consult the party before making a final decision on supporting the PML-N candidate, but didn’t get back to the PML-N.

Ismail alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had "ruined the economy of Pakistan".

“Sugar was priced Rs55 per kilogramme when we left the charge in 2018 and the same commodity is now available for over Rs100,” he said, adding that the PML-N government maintained the sugar price at Rs55/kg in its five-year tenure.

Ismail was recently in the limelight when, during canvassing for the by-election in the constituency, he distributed candies that had his face printed on the packaging.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women living alone
07 Apr 2021

Women living alone

The punishment for not marrying is a life sentence of living in a home where they never make the rules.
Folly of narratives
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Folly of narratives

A circus has better decision-making processes and Pakistan’s government can and must do better.
Crimson tide
07 Apr 2021

Crimson tide

1971 was a tricky time for Pakistan’s leading poet.
Questioning education
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Questioning education

Those with power don’t care too much for the public-sector education system.

Editorial

Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...
06 Apr 2021

Electoral reforms

FEDERAL Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the opposition to cooperate with the government in order to...
06 Apr 2021

Ghani’s proposal

AS questions swirl over whether or not the US will honour its commitment to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan...
Controversial view
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Controversial view

The prime minister's point appeared to be more about limiting government responsibility than reforming male behaviour.