Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2021

Dubai orders deportations of individuals involved in naked balcony photo shoot

ReutersPublished April 7, 2021 - Updated April 7, 2021 01:45pm
The group of naked women posing for a photographer last week along a balcony railing in the upscale Dubai Marina area was visible from neighouring buildings. — AP/File
The group of naked women posing for a photographer last week along a balcony railing in the upscale Dubai Marina area was visible from neighouring buildings. — AP/File

Dubai will deport a group of people involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in the emirate, authorities said after criticising the incident as out of line with the values of the United Arab Emirates.

The group of naked women posing for a photographer last week along a balcony railing in the upscale Dubai Marina area was visible from neighouring buildings. Images of the shoot circulated on social media.

“The individuals involved will be deported from the United Arab Emirates. No further comment shall be made on the matter,” Dubai’s Attorney General Essam Issa Al Humaidan said in a statement published by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday.

The statement did not provide details on the nationalities of those involved.

Dubai Police had on Saturday announced the arrest of those involved and warned against “such unacceptable behaviours which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society”.

The emirate of Dubai is a regional business and tourism hub where foreign residents and visitors — drawn to its sun-drenched beaches, luxury lifestyles and business environment — vastly outnumber Emirati nationals.

Foreigners have in the past fallen foul of laws in the UAE, a federation of seven Muslim emirates, on indecency and alcohol consumption, such as for kissing in public.

The UAE in November amended a number of laws on issues such as cohabitation, alcohol and divorce, in a liberalising move seen as a push to make the country more attractive to foreign investment and tourism.

However, laws against immoral and debauched acts remain in the Federal Penal Code. Dubai Police also said the UAE has laws against sharing pornographic or other material that may prejudice public morals.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women living alone
07 Apr 2021

Women living alone

The punishment for not marrying is a life sentence of living in a home where they never make the rules.
Folly of narratives
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Folly of narratives

A circus has better decision-making processes and Pakistan’s government can and must do better.
Crimson tide
07 Apr 2021

Crimson tide

1971 was a tricky time for Pakistan’s leading poet.
Questioning education
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Questioning education

Those with power don’t care too much for the public-sector education system.

Editorial

Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...
06 Apr 2021

Electoral reforms

FEDERAL Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the opposition to cooperate with the government in order to...
06 Apr 2021

Ghani’s proposal

AS questions swirl over whether or not the US will honour its commitment to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan...
Controversial view
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Controversial view

The prime minister's point appeared to be more about limiting government responsibility than reforming male behaviour.