Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2021

Govt, ulema agree on SOPs during Ramazan

Kalbe AliPublished April 7, 2021 - Updated April 7, 2021 08:21am
Senior ulema at all the stations belonging to all the four mainstream sects in the country took part in the consultation. — AP/File
Senior ulema at all the stations belonging to all the four mainstream sects in the country took part in the consultation. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid the third wave of coronavirus in the country, the government and clerics in a meeting on Tuesday agreed on a number of conditions and guidelines set for prayers’ congregations during the upcoming month of Ramazan.

The online consultation meeting with the ulema and government functionaries was chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi, with governors of the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as chief secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in attendance from their respective areas.

While the government relaxed some restrictions such as allowing aitekaf in mosques and Imambargahs with strict observance of SOPs and three-foot distance instead of six feet between worshipers, clerics were forewarned of stern action in case of any violation of the standard operating procedures.

Senior ulema at all the stations belonging to all the four mainstream sects in the country took part in the consultation.

Mass arrangements for Sehr, Iftar at mosques prohibited

The president discussed with ulema the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and sought their cooperation in creating awareness among the masses about the disease.

Unlike last year, the pre-Ramazan meeting witnessed negligible resistance from the clerics, as the serious opposition in a similar meeting held last year was from the then chairman of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The incumbent chairman of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, not only participated in the online meeting but also suggested that clerics should promote vaccination drive and observe the first Friday of the holy month as day for seeking freedom from the pandemic.

“I am sure that everybody was aware of the serious situation and no one will disobey the SOPs devised by the health experts,” said Maulana Azad while talking to Dawn.

A senior cleric who participated in the meeting said: “The participants were told by officials that all the provinces and federal government have agreed to take stern action not only against the violators but also against those who instigate such violations.”

The meeting decided that the managements of mosques and Imambargahs, imams and khateebs would cooperate with the police and local administration to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

The SOPs unanimously approved in the meeting stated that there would be no carpets or floor mats in mosques and Imambargahs and prayers would be offered on the floor.

For prayers in mosques, people have been advised to perform ablution at home and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds. They have been asked to avoid gatherings before and after prayers. In mosques and Imambargahs where there are courtyards, prayers should preferably be offered in the courtyard and not inside the hall.

Minors, elderly people aged above 60 and those suffering from cold, cough and flu should not join congregations.

The management of each mosque and Imambargah should form a committee comprising responsible persons to guide and ensure implementation of precautionary measures.

During visit to mosques and Imambargahs, wearing mask is obligatory while handshake has been prohibited.

Collective arrangements for Sehr and Iftar at mosques and Imambargahs will not be allowed.

The government also informed the clerics that during the month of Ramazan the government could reconsider the measures if precautions were not followed or the number of victims increased to dangerous levels. The government may also change instructions or policy for the areas severely affected by the pandemic.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women living alone
07 Apr 2021

Women living alone

The punishment for not marrying is a life sentence of living in a home where they never make the rules.
Folly of narratives
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Folly of narratives

A circus has better decision-making processes and Pakistan’s government can and must do better.
Crimson tide
07 Apr 2021

Crimson tide

1971 was a tricky time for Pakistan’s leading poet.
Questioning education
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Questioning education

Those with power don’t care too much for the public-sector education system.

Editorial

Policy shift?
Updated 07 Apr 2021

Policy shift?

The premier may have realised that beating the drum about previous govt’ failures so far into his tenure was becoming untenable.
07 Apr 2021

The ‘disappeared’

OUTSIDE the Quaid’s mausoleum, under the blazing Karachi sun, a sorry sight awaits passers-by: since last Friday,...
07 Apr 2021

Water shortages

IRSA will meet tomorrow to address the issue of distribution of irrigation water — or rather its shortage — ...
06 Apr 2021

Electoral reforms

FEDERAL Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the opposition to cooperate with the government in order to...
06 Apr 2021

Ghani’s proposal

AS questions swirl over whether or not the US will honour its commitment to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan...
Controversial view
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Controversial view

The prime minister's point appeared to be more about limiting government responsibility than reforming male behaviour.