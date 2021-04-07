Dawn Logo

Woman sent to judicial lock up for threatening judge in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 7, 2021 - Updated April 7, 2021 10:20am
A woman, who allegedly threatened and used abusive language against a civil judge, landed in the judicial lockup at Adiala jail after she was arrested on terrorism and other charges. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: A woman, who allegedly threatened and used abusive language against a civil judge, landed in the judicial lockup at Adiala jail after she was arrested on terrorism and other charges while the proceeding of a case was in progress at the district court premises on Monday.

The woman, who was complainant in a cheque dishonour case (489 F), got infuriated upon observing that the judge had granted bail to the main suspect. Raja Kamran, reader of the judge, complained to Civil Lines police that it all happened when honorable judge Sardar Omer Hasssan was present in the court and the case proceedings were in progress.

He said while the proceeding was underway, a woman appeared in the courtroom and directly inquired about the suspect from the judge.

After she was informed that the suspect was granted bail, she began using abusive language against the judge.

Later, she threw the case file and her hand bag at him and openly threatened him.

Mr Kamran said that due to this, proceedings remained suspended for an hour and there was fear and panic in the courtroom.

“The women’s police had to be called as she was so infuriated,” a senior police officer said, adding later she was booked on charges of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997-7 [hurling threat of dire consequences and resisting a government official from performing his/her duty].

The woman was shifted to the judicial jail for 14 days.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2021

