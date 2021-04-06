Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2021

Russian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit — first in 9 years

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 6, 2021 - Updated April 6, 2021 09:46pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Tuesday for a two-day visit in Islamabad, where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — Photo courtesy MoFA Twitter
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Tuesday for a two-day visit in Islamabad, where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — Photo courtesy MoFA Twitter

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Tuesday for a two-day visit in Islamabad, where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

This is the first visit by a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012.

With the Afghan situation on top of the agenda, the two foreign ministers will also discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation, counter-terrorism and socio-economic ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, FM Lavrov will also hold meetings with the country's top political and military leadership.

"The parties plan to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations with an emphasis on cooperation in the trade, economic and counter-terrorism fields, exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the statement said.

"Today, Pakistan is an important foreign policy partner of our country. Fruitful interaction is maintained at the international organisations, primarily in the UN and its specialised agencies. The cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad is based on the coincidence or similarity of positions on most of the problems of the world community, including issues of strategic stability and countering terrorism," it added.

Leaving the bitterness of the past behind, Islamabad and Moscow have developed strategic trust and share views on various issues, including the Afghan problem.

Russia recently hosted a conference of Pakistan, the United States, China and representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban as part of its efforts to break the stalemate in the ongoing Afghan peace process.

Russia, like Pakistan, China and Iran, is concerned that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan without a prior peace deal could jeopardise regional security.

The statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry termed the situation in Afghanistan a "common concern".

"We look forward to an early finding of a constructive solution in order to end the civil war in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan through agreements on the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of the Taliban movement," it said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The musk deer’s self-doubt
06 Apr 2021

The musk deer’s self-doubt

The Congress requires an urgent strategy to stop the haemorrhage of wholesale migration of its MLAs to the BJP in different states
Leaders’ legacy
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Leaders’ legacy

Transformative leaders work within the existing system but bring about major changes in institutions and policies.
Power games
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Power games

The only way civilian govts will improve is when they are allowed to fail and then be punished for it at the ballot box.
An era of fake news?
Updated 05 Apr 2021

An era of fake news?

Regulating technology is one thing but it is uncivil human behaviour that needs to change.

Editorial

06 Apr 2021

Electoral reforms

FEDERAL Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the opposition to cooperate with the government in order to...
06 Apr 2021

Ghani’s proposal

AS questions swirl over whether or not the US will honour its commitment to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan...
Controversial view
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Controversial view

The prime minister's point appeared to be more about limiting government responsibility than reforming male behaviour.
05 Apr 2021

Vaccine elitism

THE culture of entitlement prevalent in this society appears to have wavered not a whit even during a national ...
05 Apr 2021

Rules under review

AT last, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan’s assurance to the Islamabad High Court in January, that the ...
Saudi FM on Israel
Updated 05 Apr 2021

Saudi FM on Israel

The fact is that the Arab states that have rushed to establish ties with Israel had already ditched Palestine.