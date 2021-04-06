Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2021

Rights body, PFUJ condemn use of 'unethical' language for Aurat March participants by daily Ummat

Dawn.comPublished April 6, 2021 - Updated April 6, 2021 10:06pm
Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8. — AFP/File
Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8. — AFP/File

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called out the daily Ummat newspaper for using "unethical and inappropriate language" against participants of the Aurat March, demanding that it publish an apology.

In its April 5 issue, Urdu-language daily Ummat published a front-page story, the headline of which stated that sexual violence was committed the most against women in 14 countries.

The shoulder of the story mentioned that these 14 countries included the US, Japan, Sweden, South Africa, India, Bangladesh and other African countries.

Using demeaning language for the participants of the march, the daily said they didn’t notice incidents of sexual violence in non-Muslim countries.

The offensive line, which was apparently intended to highlight that Pakistan was not among the countries where rape and violence against women is most rife, was criticised by women's rights activists, journalists and social media users.

"HRCP condemns the use of unethical and inappropriate language against women in the daily #Ummat. The newspaper must publish an unconditional apology and refrain from using such language in future," a tweet by the commission said on Monday.

The Aurat March Lahore retweeted a statement by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), which condemned what it called the "uncalled for, unethical and immoral attack on women" in the newspaper.

PFUJ urged the All Pakistan Newspapers Society to take immediate and appropriate action against the management of daily Ummat.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV’s programme Zara Hat Kay, renowned dramatist Noorul Huda Shah said the expletive in Urdu used by Ummat refers to prostitutes in street language.

"These girls who participated in the Aurat March [...] whether you agree with them or not, they are part of this ummah," she added, calling the use of the word "shameful".

Educator and researcher Meraj Hasan said the daily's use of such language against Aurat March participants was "highly condemnable".

"Society needs to understand how to treat women with respect even those one disagrees with. It is critical towards ending misogyny," he tweeted.

Journalist Sumaira Jajja said she was "absolutely disgusted" after reading the Ummat report. "This sickness needs to be called out and condemned," she wrote.

Aurat March has become an annual feature since 2018 and every year faces backlash from certain religio-political groups, who have been opposing the event.

The marches are organised in major cities to highlight issues faced by women and condemning incidents of violence against them as well as gender discrimination, economic exploitation and misogyny.

Following this year’s march on International Women’s Day, heated debates were once again seen on social media for and against the march.

Last month, a video from the demonstration held in Karachi was doctored to falsely show participants raising blasphemous slogans and widely shared online.

The orga­ni­sers of Aurat March clarified that the participants of the march did not raise such slogans and their video was edited to defame their struggle.

People also mistook flags of the Women Democratic Front (WDF) at the Islamabad March for the French Tricolour after which the organisers issued a clarification.

After protests in the capital calling for registration of FIRs against organisers and participants of the Aurat March, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had said that "controversial material" shared on social media concerning the march was being investigated.

Late in March, two local courts in Peshawar and Karachi ordered the registration of first information reports against Aurat March organisers.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The musk deer’s self-doubt
06 Apr 2021

The musk deer’s self-doubt

The Congress requires an urgent strategy to stop the haemorrhage of wholesale migration of its MLAs to the BJP in different states
Leaders’ legacy
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Leaders’ legacy

Transformative leaders work within the existing system but bring about major changes in institutions and policies.
Power games
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Power games

The only way civilian govts will improve is when they are allowed to fail and then be punished for it at the ballot box.
An era of fake news?
Updated 05 Apr 2021

An era of fake news?

Regulating technology is one thing but it is uncivil human behaviour that needs to change.

Editorial

06 Apr 2021

Electoral reforms

FEDERAL Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the opposition to cooperate with the government in order to...
06 Apr 2021

Ghani’s proposal

AS questions swirl over whether or not the US will honour its commitment to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan...
Controversial view
Updated 06 Apr 2021

Controversial view

The prime minister's point appeared to be more about limiting government responsibility than reforming male behaviour.
05 Apr 2021

Vaccine elitism

THE culture of entitlement prevalent in this society appears to have wavered not a whit even during a national ...
05 Apr 2021

Rules under review

AT last, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan’s assurance to the Islamabad High Court in January, that the ...
Saudi FM on Israel
Updated 05 Apr 2021

Saudi FM on Israel

The fact is that the Arab states that have rushed to establish ties with Israel had already ditched Palestine.