Schools in Covid hotspots to remain closed for grades 1 to 8 until April 28: Shafqat

Dawn.comPublished April 6, 2021 - Updated April 6, 2021 01:22pm
Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood addresses the media on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Tuesday that there will be no in-person classes for grade 1 to 8 in areas affected by Covid-19 till April 28.

The minister also said that classes for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to resume from April 19 so that students can finish the curriculum and be prepared for their exams.

Mehmood made the announcement while addressing the media after the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) held a meeting to review the opening of the country's educational institutions.

He started off by stating that two main topics were discussed during today's NCOC meeting. The first was whether educational institutions that have been closed down till April 11 will continue as is or will they be opened, he said.

The second topic of discussion was the schedule for exams, he said, adding that this included the exams for grade 9, 10 and 11 as well as those for O and A levels.

"During today's meeting it was decided that classes for grade 1 to 8 will not be held in districts that are affected [by Covid-19] and this will go on till April 28."

For example, the Punjab education minister informed the meeting that he has 13 districts that have been affected, he said. Therefore, in these 13 districts classes for grade 1 to 8 will not require the physical presence of students.

"The provinces will decide which areas are the most affected and where this will be implemented."

The minister said that this decision will be reviewed again on April 28, when the NCOC will debate on whether or not to allow classes for grade 1 to 8.

Mehmood also said that classes for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to resume from April 19 with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). "This means that classes will also resume in affected districts in a staggered manner so that students can complete their lessons and be prepared for their examinations."

He added, however, that universities in affected districts will remain closed and classes will shift online. "Otherwise, universities will function as per usual," he said.

Commenting on upcoming examinations, the minister said that approximately 40 lakh students across the country give the board exams.

Earlier, Mehmood said on Twitter that during the session the government will "decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed."

Earlier, even though Mehmood had announced that schools will remain closed, he had stressed that board examinations will take place according to their timetable as giving students "baseline" grades was no longer an option.

Schools and learning centres in Islamabad and several major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed since March 15 in light of surging coronavirus cases.

The decision on closures during the third wave of the virus was first taken on March 10 by the NCOC, when it was decided that educational institutions in 10 major cities, including Islamabad, will be given a two-week spring break from March 15 to March 28.

However, as cases continued to rise and spread to more cities in Punjab and KP, the NCOC in a review on March 24 decided to extend the closures till April 11, this time including more cities in the said provinces. At the time, institutes in Balochistan and Sindh were advised to maintain a 50 per cent attendance policy since the incidence of cases was lower in these provinces.

Areas other than Islamabad where educational institutes are closed:

Punjab

  • Lahore
  • Rawalpindi
  • Gujranwala
  • Gujrat
  • Multan
  • Faisalabad
  • Sialkot
  • Sargodha
  • Sheikhupura

KP

  • Peshawar
  • Mardan
  • Charsadda
  • Swabi
  • Kohat
  • Lower Dir
  • Malakand
  • Swat
  • Nowshera
  • Buner

Two days ago, the Sindh government also suspended physical classes for grades one till eight in all public and private schools for 15 days starting April 6 (today) in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases in the province.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said schools will be able to continue delivering online classes, or keep the students engaged through homework and other means.

More to follow

