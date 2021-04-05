Dawn Logo

Shadab Khan out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours due to toe injury

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished April 5, 2021 - Updated April 5, 2021 05:26pm
Spinner Shadab Khan (2R) will be sidelined for up to four weeks after sustaining the injury. — AFP/File
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the rest of the tour of South Africa and the tour of Zimbabwe due to a toe injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The 22-year-old spinner will be sidelined for up to four weeks after injuring his left toe while batting during the second one-dayer in Johannesburg, which South Africa won by 17 runs to level the three-match series.

“X-rays conducted following the match revealed an 'intra articular communicated fracture' though there is neither any displacement nor angulation,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab.”

Shadab also announced his injury and being ruled out of the tours on Twitter.

"I am working very very hard and giving it my all, I have not been able to perform at the level I want to but hard work will InshAllah pay off," he wrote, saying he hoped to "bounce back and win matches for Pakistan".

He urged his fans to pray for him and thanked them for their support.

Shadab, who is Pakistan's vice-captain in white-ball cricket, didn't take a wicket in the two ODIs against South Africa and scored 33 and 13 runs in the two games.

The third one-dayer takes place in Centurion on Wednesday followed by four T20s.

Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for three T20s and two Test matches beginning on April 21.

Additional input by AP.

