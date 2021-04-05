Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 05, 2021

Turkey detains 10 ex-admirals over statement on straits treaty

APPublished April 5, 2021 - Updated April 5, 2021 02:42pm
A total of 103 retired naval officers signed the statement declaring their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. — AP
A total of 103 retired naval officers signed the statement declaring their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. — AP

Turkish authorities on Monday detained 10 former admirals after a group of more than 100 retired top navy officers issued a midnight statement that government officials tied to Turkey’s history of military coups.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the 10 retired admirals were detained as part of an investigation into the declaration launched by the chief prosecutor in Ankara. Four others were summoned to report to the authorities within three days.

A total of 103 retired naval officers signed the statement declaring their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. The 14 suspects are believed to have organised the declaration.

The statement was issued amid a debate over whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who withdrew Turkey from a international convention to protect women last month, could also pull the country out of the 1936 Treaty of Montreux, which regulates the passage through the straits, and other international treaties.

Erdogan’s plans to build an alternative waterway to the north of Istanbul that would bypass the Bosporus, had also sparked debate over the Montreux treaty.

“The fact that withdrawing from the Montreux Convention was opened to debate as part of talks on Canal Istanbul and the authority to exit from international treaties was met with concern,” the retired admirals said in a declaration released late Saturday.

The statement triggered strong condemnation by ruling party and government officials who drew a parallel with statements that accompanied past military takeovers in Turkey.

The admirals were being investigated on the possible charge of reaching “an agreement with the aim of committing a crime against the security of the state and the constitutional order”, Anadolu reported.

Turkey experienced coups in 1960, 1971 and 1980, and a 1997 military intervention caused the resignation of an Islamist-led coalition government. In 2016, a failed coup led to more than 250 deaths.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Cultural imports and the state
Updated 05 Apr 2021

Cultural imports and the state

The appeal of Turkish cultural imports makes sense in light of the country’s more recent history of Islamist violence.
Rules in crisis
05 Apr 2021

Rules in crisis

Relaxing strict rules may be a lesson in compassion.
Changing security paradigm?
Updated 04 Apr 2021

Changing security paradigm?

A shift in our security approach needs open discussion on public forums, media, and in parliament.

Editorial

05 Apr 2021

Vaccine elitism

THE culture of entitlement prevalent in this society appears to have wavered not a whit even during a national ...
05 Apr 2021

Rules under review

AT last, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan’s assurance to the Islamabad High Court in January, that the ...
Saudi FM on Israel
Updated 05 Apr 2021

Saudi FM on Israel

The fact is that the Arab states that have rushed to establish ties with Israel had already ditched Palestine.
Updated 04 Apr 2021

Opposition split

THE Pakistan Democratic Alliance is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. The escalating war of...
04 Apr 2021

South Punjab province

THE controversy that surrounds the Punjab government’s plans regarding the future of an administratively and...
04 Apr 2021

Pakistan football saga

THE nasty tug-of-war for administrative control of football affairs in Pakistan has brought the sport to the brink ...