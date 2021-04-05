Dawn Logo

Differences between PPP, PML-N to benefit PTI, says Rashid

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 5, 2021 - Updated April 5, 2021 07:40am
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the media at his ministry on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that differences between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would benefit the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to media personnel at his ministry, he said the opposition was not a threat to the government, adding that the PPP and PML-N were going to change their politics and it would ultimately be beneficial for the PTI.

The minister said it was out of question that the government would allow PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad. “Maryam Nawaz has not applied for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). I had asked [Prime Minister] Imran Khan about it, but he said it was not possible. We should believe in Maryam, who is saying that she is not going abroad,” he said.

He said Asif Ali Zardari played while keeping cards close to his chest. Now six months would be required for the opposition to hold the anti-government long march, he added.

In reply to a question about price hike, Mr Rashid said the prime minister had clearly stated that he himself would oversee the prices of essential items. “When prime minister of a country will be observing, I am sure that no one will be able to increase the prices. Crackdown will be launched on the profiteers,” he added.

