Pakistan trounce India to win Triangular Blind Cricket series

Shiraz AsifPublished April 5, 2021 - Updated April 5, 2021 10:29am
DHAKA: Pakistan Blind Cricket team’s captain Nisar Ali receives the winning trophy from chief guest Dildar Alam Chodhri, Vice Chairman Bangladesh Blind Cricket Council here on Sunday. Syed Sultan Shah, President World Blind Cricket Council, is also seen in the picture.
KARACHI: Pakistan Blind Cricket team outclassed India in all departments in the final to win by a handsome margin of 62 runs and lift the Triangular Blind Cricket Series title at Bashundhara Cricket Ground in Dhaka.

This was after 15 long years, Pakistan managed to beat arch-rivals India in the final of a major cricket event. Last such occasion was the 2006 Blind Cricket World Cup Final where Pakistan had defeated India to clinch the mega event.The final on Sunday was played in a revised format, limited to 15 overs per side since the Bangladesh Government had announced to impose a very strict lockdown. So the organizing committee hurriedly decided to hold the series on a single league system rather than on the original format of double league. The rest of the league matches were curtailed to 10 overs.

Indian Captain Ajay Reddy elected to field first after winning the toss in the final. Pakistan once again could not get off to a good start as they lost Rashid in the very first over for a duck.

Captain Nisar Ali and Zafar Iqbal, however, then pot on a brilliant 96-run stand for the second wicket. Skipper Nisar played a crucial knock of 69 with seven boundaries while Zafar Iqbal scored a breezy 48 off 28 balls as Pakistan posted 174 for 3 in 15 overs. Captain Ajay Reddy grabbed two wickets.

In reply, Pakistani bowlers never allowed the Indian batsmen to play freely and defended the target wellby restricting the rivals to just 112 for 7 in 15 overs. Muhammad Shahzaib once again was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 12 in 3 overs while Sajjad Nawaz baggecd two wickets.

Pakistan skipper Captain Nisar Ali won the Man of the Match.

Earlier today, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh in the last group match by seven wickets. Bangladesh made 83 in 10 overs. Pakistan easily chased down the target in the 8th over for 3 wickets down.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2021

