Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2021

Swat ATC judge among four killed in 'targeted attack' near Ambar Interchange in KP

SirajuddinPublished April 4, 2021 - Updated April 4, 2021 10:10pm
Peshawar ATC Judge Aftab Afridi was among four persons killed in a targeted attack on his car near Ambar Interchange in KP on Sunday. — File photo
Peshawar ATC Judge Aftab Afridi was among four persons killed in a targeted attack on his car near Ambar Interchange in KP on Sunday. — File photo

A judge of a Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) was among four persons shot dead in an attack on his car near the Ambar Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The victims, identified as ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife, grandson and daughter-in-law, were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi, according to police. Two security guards, who were part of the judge's convoy were also injured in the attack, which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Dawn.com that "apparently it was a targeted attack".

He added that the assailants fled the scene after the attack.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Shoaib told Dawn.com that police teams have reached the site and started investigations into the attack. KP IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi also reached the site.

DPO Shoaib said that a son and other relatives of the slain judge had reached Swabi and an FIR of the killing will be registered once they give a statement.

He added that the family suspected the motive behind the killing could be personal enmity, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said that the "perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended & dealt with full severity of the law".

In February 2019, Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge Justice Ayub Khan's was injured in an attack on his car while he was on the way to the high court.

The judge and his driver, both of whom suffered injuries were subsequently shifted to a private hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasim Riaz had said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zahoor Afridi had said that a 9mm Kalashnikov had been used by the gunmen, who fled the scene after the attack.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Who was Major Ishaq?

Who was Major Ishaq?

Today is the 100th birth anniversary of Major Ishaq Muhammad, who fought for the British in Burma and for Pakistan in Kashmir

Opinion

PDM collapse no relief for PTI
Updated 04 Apr 2021

PDM collapse no relief for PTI

This remarkable day in the life of the PTI at the centre was replicated by a day in the life of the PTI in Punjab.
Endless pain
04 Apr 2021

Endless pain

‘We need more than assurances. We are tired. We need results.’
Cries unheard
Updated 03 Apr 2021

Cries unheard

To cater to the needs of women, public safety funds must be used to improve police stations.

Editorial

Updated 04 Apr 2021

Opposition split

THE Pakistan Democratic Alliance is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. The escalating war of...
04 Apr 2021

South Punjab province

THE controversy that surrounds the Punjab government’s plans regarding the future of an administratively and...
04 Apr 2021

Pakistan football saga

THE nasty tug-of-war for administrative control of football affairs in Pakistan has brought the sport to the brink ...
U-turn on ECC decision
Updated 03 Apr 2021

U-turn on ECC decision

An inability to make and stick to decisions and poor conflict-resolution skills are becoming the hallmark of this govt.
03 Apr 2021

Trade deficit

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit nearly doubled to $2.97bn in March from $1.5bn a year ago on a major surge in imports,...
03 Apr 2021

Protecting GB’s forests

IN its bid to stop illegal logging in the scenic forests of Gilgit-Baltistan, the federal government has deployed...