Christians celebrate Easter with religious zeal across Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished April 4, 2021 - Updated April 4, 2021 03:28pm
Christian devotees hold candles during an Easter vigil procession at Central Brooks Memorial Church, in Karachi on April 4, 2021. — AFP
The Christian community on Sunday celebrated the Easter holiday with traditional zeal and religious fervour across the country. The festival commemorates the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Special services were hosted at different places where the Christian community attended prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Christian devotees attend an Easter mass at the St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Rawalpindi on April 4, 2021. — AFP
Prime Minister tweeted a congratulatory message, wishing "all our Christian citizens a happy Easter."

Education minister Shafqat Mahmood also felicitated the community, while expressing the hope that the day brought "great joy to you and your families".

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar wished Christians around the world a happy Easter.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also wished all those celebrating the festival.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too wished the community on the occasion.

Last year's Easter celebrations were held in a subdued manner due to the coronavirus, with worshippers confined to their homes in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Even though there were no curbs on gatherings in most areas this year, strict SOPs were ensured at all venues where prayers were held as Pakistan battles a third wave of the coronavirus.

