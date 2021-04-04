A shift in our security paradigm needs an open discussion on public forums

Updated 04 Apr 2021 Opposition split THE Pakistan Democratic Alliance is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. The escalating war of...

04 Apr 2021 South Punjab province THE controversy that surrounds the Punjab government’s plans regarding the future of an administratively and...

04 Apr 2021 Pakistan football saga THE nasty tug-of-war for administrative control of football affairs in Pakistan has brought the sport to the brink ...

Updated 03 Apr 2021 U-turn on ECC decision An inability to make and stick to decisions and poor conflict-resolution skills are becoming the hallmark of this govt.

03 Apr 2021 Trade deficit PAKISTAN’S trade deficit nearly doubled to $2.97bn in March from $1.5bn a year ago on a major surge in imports,...