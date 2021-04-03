Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2021

No major deviation in positivity ratio among children: NCOC

Aamir YasinPublished April 3, 2021 - Updated April 3, 2021 07:35am
A student wears a protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class in Peshawar on September 30, 2020. — Reuters/File
A student wears a protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class in Peshawar on September 30, 2020. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday said there was no major deviation in positivity ratio of the coronavirus among children from the statistics of two previous waves.

The NCOC, however, said that it had taken stock of the reported surge in positive Covid-19 cases among children. “There is no deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics. During all three waves, infection ratio in children aged between 1-10 years remained around 3% of total cases,” it said in a tweet.

The clarification came in response to panic and concerns among citizens that the new wave of the deadly virus is affecting the children more than the previous two waves.

In order to facilitate the elderly people, the NCOC said that citizens above 65 years could now walk into any designated vaccination centre with their CNIC to get on-spot registration and vaccination from Saturday.

5,234 new cases, 83 deaths reported in a single day

The NCOC expressed concern over non-implementation of its instructions about adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating to face mask, social distancing and commercial timings. The concern was expressed during a meeting of NCOC presided over by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. It was co-chaired by NCOC national coordinator Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of Covid-19 vaccine and its ubsequent rollout process to the federating units. One million Sino­pharm vaccines purchased by Pakistan had been received and distributed among the provinces, it was told.

The NCOC asked the provinces to ensure that vaccination targets set by the centre are vigorously pursued.

Officials of the Ministry of National Health Services said that a total of 2.56 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had so far reached Pakistan from China which also donated 1.5m doses of Sinopharm. They added that 500,000 doses of Sinopharm and 60,000 doses of CanSino arrived in Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile, the country reported 5,234 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 678,165. The death toll climbed to 14,613 after 83 more people succumbed to the deadly disease on Friday — 51 in Punjab, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, two in Sindh and one in Balochistan.

According to the NCOC data, total active Covid-19 cases across the country stood at 56,347 as 1,931 people recovered from the deadly virus over the past 24 hours.

The maximum ventilators for Covid-19 patients were occupied in four major areas — 70 per cent in Multan, 50pc in Islamabad, 60pc in Gujranwala and 67pc in Lahore. Around 421 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no patient was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

As many as 50,170 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday — 8,913 in Sindh, 23,039 in Punjab, 8,574 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,872 in Islamabad, 590 in Balochistan, 272 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 910 in Azad Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Crass diplomacy
03 Apr 2021

Crass diplomacy

Wit is one of the diplomat’s prized possessions.
Being Hammad Azhar
03 Apr 2021

Being Hammad Azhar

The finance minister did not deserve this confusion on the first day of his new job.

Editorial

U-turn on ECC decision
Updated 03 Apr 2021

U-turn on ECC decision

An inability to make and stick to decisions and poor conflict-resolution skills are becoming the hallmark of this govt.
03 Apr 2021

Trade deficit

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit nearly doubled to $2.97bn in March from $1.5bn a year ago on a major surge in imports,...
03 Apr 2021

Protecting GB’s forests

IN its bid to stop illegal logging in the scenic forests of Gilgit-Baltistan, the federal government has deployed...
Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...