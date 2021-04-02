Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Sindh 'expresses interest' to purchase 10 million doses of Cansino's Covid-19 vaccine

Dawn.comPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 08:12pm
A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin. — Reuters
A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin. — Reuters

The Sindh government plans to order 10 million doses of Chinese company Cansino Biologics' Covid-19 vaccine, it emerged on Friday.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab made the announcement on Twitter along with a picture of the letter the provincial health department wrote to AJM Pharma which is the representative company for the Chinese vaccine in Pakistan.

The letter by the Sindh Health Department dated April 2 and addressed to the commercial manager of AJM Pharma stated:

"I (health secretary) am directed to communicate that ten (10) million doses of Cansino Bio Covid-19 Vaccine may be booked as advanced booking of vaccine. The schedule of delivery along with the prices for pre-filled vials and in bulk quantity may be shared with the department for further process at our end."

However, the department said that the "letter of intent" was not the final agreement but served as a "letter for advanced booking" instead.

"The final Purchase Agreement will be signed between Health Department and Official Distributor of Cansino Biologics, China in Pakistan," it added.

Earlier this week, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the provincial government would buy Cansino's coronavirus vaccines directly from China after the federal government allowed provinces to purchase jabs independently.

She shared that Rs500m had been allocated by the Sindh government for the purchase of the single-dose vaccine.

Overall vaccine doses

This week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that 0.5 million purchased doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine had been received with an additional 0.5m doses scheduled to arrive the next day. Pakistan would have possession of one million purchased vaccine doses in total with these two consignments, said SAPM Sultan, adding that millions of doses of purchased Covid-19 vaccine would continue to come in the following weeks and months.

"In the coming months in April, May and June, orders for millions of doses are being finalised and they will keep coming. Then our vaccination process will keep moving forward."

The first batch of vaccines, brought to Pakistan via a Pakistan Air Force aircraft on February 1, had contained 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China.

China donated another consignment of 0.5m doses on March 17.

That was also when the first consignment of the privately imported Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Karachi. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan in January 2021 had given a go-ahead to a local pharmaceutical firm, AGP, to import and distribute the Russian-developed Sputnik V.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public pensions reforms
02 Apr 2021

Public pensions reforms

A shift to a funded basis could serve as a self-sustaining model for Pakistan in the long term.
Institutions’ role
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Institutions’ role

Our past history of over 70 years has shown that one of Pakistan’s predicaments is weak institutions.
From Cuba with love
02 Apr 2021

From Cuba with love

We can’t imagine being a society that produces doctors like Cuba.
Ministerial comings & goings
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Ministerial comings & goings

Some govts create problems for themselves by offering a reason for a minister’s dismissal because the reasons are justiciable.

Editorial

Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...
01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...