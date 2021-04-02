Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2021

Britain to ban entry from Pakistan, three other countries from April 9

ReutersPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 03:34pm
Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels. — AFP/File
Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels. — AFP/File

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel “red list”, banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner made the announcement on Twitter.

Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

From 4am on April 9, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines and Bangladesh will be put on the list, the government said, joining about three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

There have been calls for the inclusion of some European countries where Covid-19 cases have surged, but the government has said it currently has no plans to do so.

More to follow.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public pensions reforms
02 Apr 2021

Public pensions reforms

A shift to a funded basis could serve as a self-sustaining model for Pakistan in the long term.
Institutions’ role
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Institutions’ role

Our past history of over 70 years has shown that one of Pakistan’s predicaments is weak institutions.
From Cuba with love
02 Apr 2021

From Cuba with love

We can’t imagine being a society that produces doctors like Cuba.
Ministerial comings & goings
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Ministerial comings & goings

Some govts create problems for themselves by offering a reason for a minister’s dismissal because the reasons are justiciable.

Editorial

Eurobond transaction
Updated 02 Apr 2021

Eurobond transaction

For years, we have been borrowing left, right and centre to repay past loans and pay import bills.
02 Apr 2021

Gender gap

THE Global Gender Gap Report 2021 brings no glad tidings for Pakistan. Not only is the country still hovering at the...
02 Apr 2021

Cases of dog bite

FOR the Sindh government, the stray dog population and the ensuing cases of dog bites and rabies has proved to be a...
01 Apr 2021

High Covid numbers

THE picture that is emerging from Covid-19 wards at hospitals in Islamabad, Punjab and KP is deeply distressing....
Exchange of letters
Updated 01 Apr 2021

Exchange of letters

Along with continuing the dialogue process, hawks on both sides of the fence must be ignored.
01 Apr 2021

PWD data

IT emerged during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday that the provincial government had done little to ...