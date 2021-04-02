Britain to ban entry from Pakistan, three other countries from April 9

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel “red list”, banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner made the announcement on Twitter.

Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

From 4am on April 9, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines and Bangladesh will be put on the list, the government said, joining about three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

There have been calls for the inclusion of some European countries where Covid-19 cases have surged, but the government has said it currently has no plans to do so.

