Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

AFPPublished April 2, 2021 - Updated April 2, 2021 02:29pm
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus. — AFP/File
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus. — AFP/File

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was admitted to a hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tendulkar, 47, who initially quarantined at home for six days, is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in India.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” the batting hero said on Twitter.

“I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is adored across India and many fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

The former India skipper recently led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series earlier this week.

Three other players who took part in the so-called Road Safety World series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for the virus in recent days.

India is battling a new wave of Covid-19 cases — daily infections rose to more than 80,000 on Friday, the highest since October.

Tendulkar's home state of Maharashtra accounted for more than 43,000 cases and 249 deaths.

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer ever in Test matches and one-day internationals. He retired in 2013.

